US rapper GloRilla's recently released debut album, GLORIOUS, has caused uproar among Nigerian Christians.

GloRilla's album, which included a 15-track project featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, T-Pain, and Kirk Franklin, among others, saw the rapper blend hip-hop with gospel.

US rapper GloRilla features Kirk Franklin, and other gospel singers on a new song. Credit: @glorillapimp @kirkfranlin

The talking point about her new album is track 8, “Rain Down on Me,” which features three popular gospel singers: Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore.

This has since fueled backlash from several Nigerian Christians, including evangelist Mike Bamiloye's son Jaymike, who voiced his displeasure at the gospel singers' involvement in the new album.

Jaymikee wrote in part on X,

"You can’t feature in an album that promotes immorality, etc with artists who promote the same and claim to be ministering. Enough of shying away from the truth. It’s a great deception to think that this is how you can “reach the unsaved”.

See other reactions below:

Bisola600018522:

"The days of SU r GONE...D says when MZFM gave us undiluted Christian movie that y wl watch and av no option than to be BA.. genZ don take over d church and ministry. When Daddy GO wore dread wt earring Days wen bro dey weave hair for church Is there still in church."

Kingdm_Heritage:

"You guys should check the names on track 8. He released Omemma the other day, and all of us that called him out for his misbehaviour the other day became bad people. Una eyes don clear now?"

Spiricoco:

"Dunsin Oyekan cannot feature Arya Star by mistake. Theophilus Sunday cannot feature Zinolesky by accident. Sunmisola Agbebi cannot feature Asake without knowing. Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore, Maverick City knew they were appearing on the same album as Sex Red and Megan Thee Stallion."

