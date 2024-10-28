“Remember How Moses Bliss’ Wife Got Him”: Mum Tells Daughter to Tag Chandler Moore to Dance Video
- A lady has shared the conversation she had with her mother after she shared a video of her dancing to gospel singer Chandler Moore's song
- In the WhatsApp message, the lady shared how her mother told her to take a cue from Moses Bliss' wife, Marie
- The conversation between the mother and daughter over Chandler Moore has left people talking online
A Nigerian lady is trending on social media after she shared how her mother reacted to a video of her dancing to US gospel singer Chandler Moore's song, Omemma.
In the WhatsApp conversation, which has gone viral, the mum told her daughter to tag the singer's US singer in the video on social media.
The mother recalled how Nigerian singer Moses Bliss' wife Marie got his attention with a video of her dancing to his song.
"Tag him, remember how Moses Bliss’ wife got him," the mother said to her daughter in the WhatsApp chat.
See the exchange between the mum and daughter over Chandler Moore below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chandler Moore, alongside some gospel singers, was criticised by Nigerian Christians.
Chandler Moore is an American singer and member of Maverick City Music, a collective of worshippers working in contemporary Christian music and Gospel.
What netizens are saying about lady's post
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
rossyroyal__1:
"Why is everybody so worried about husband sef."
aniblinkzbeads:
"Mothers can never fail."
minky_properties:
"Something my mom can say."
annies_giftsplace:
"Low key….!these our mothers are tired of us."
ella_fundz1st:
"Una mama no dey tell una say them dream about you and one boy?"
christianagold_:
"Make I tag @God because na only him I need right now."
daniwize:
"The pressure by 2025 might be like the deadline but am available for rent though."
MosesBliss'' wife celebrates 25th birthday
In other news, MosesBliss'’ wife, Marie, turned 25, to the joy of her fans.
The singer's wife turned a new age on August 20, 2024, and she took to her social media timeline to announce it to fans.
Marie, who married Bliss in February 2024, shared a series of lovely photos of herself in her birthday suit.
Source: Legit.ng
