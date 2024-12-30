Nigerian singer Shallipopi and Burna Burna Boy have been displaying their bromance online for some time now

In a new post, Burna Boy showed off the gift he received from Shallipopi via his social media story

He stated that he has too much love for the Elon Musk crooner, triggering many reactions from social media users

Shallipopi made a good gesture towards Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu by gifting him a brand new iPhone, which came in time for the festivities.

The accomplished Afrobeat giant took to his social media page to show off his gift from his junior colleague, Shallipopi, whose real name is Crown Uzama.

Burna Boy was in awe of his new iPhone 16 and appreciated Shalli's thoughtfulness. The singer also declared his love for him.

The singer wrote:

"Shallipopi delivered this gift to me. He say make mu music dey louf for phone, no be everytime we go dey find speaker. LOL. I too love Shalli."

Recall that Shallipopi has been accused recently of 'famzing' both Wizkid and Burna Boy. Videos of him hanging out with both parties at different times have circulated on social media, with fans dragging him for s*cking up to his senior colleagues.

Many react to Shallipopi's gift to Burna

Read some reactions below:

@iam_toritse:

"Shalli take from Wizkid to give Burna d boy na scam."

@osamudiame_isaiah:

"Benin/Edo guys are generous."

@yungbib4l:

"Shalli don plant seed, make he sha use am harvest sport car 😂."

@ade_jumoke.a:

"We watch,we don’t judge."

@kayspyce:

"Pouring drop of water inside the ocean."

@loladeafolabi:

"Big moves shalli baba dey try pour water for front this next year sehh."

@laura.baby__:

"I’ve never seen this much content of Burna Boy in my life before."

@theconsulatevip:

"Associate urself with the best people not frog."

Shallipopi Rates Asake, Wizkid, others

Legit.ng previously reported that fast-rising Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipoi, was on the spot during an interview.

The singer, who performed his joint single, Benin Boys with Rema at Wireless in Finsbury Park, London, was asked to rate the industry giant.

The singer's response had fans hailing him for being smart rather than playing into the hands of the media.

