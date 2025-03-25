Reekado Banks hints at exposing a powerful figure in the entertainment industry who may be hindering budding talents

The singer suggests that some talents are slowed down or frustrated out of their dreams due to certain policies

Fans and followers urge Reekado Banks to reveal the identity of the individual immediately

Nigerian singer Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks, has set social media abuzz with a cryptic post on X that has left fans speculating.

The artist shared a tweet that hinted at a deep issue within the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Reekado Banks threatens to expose demons in Nigerian entertainment industry.

Source: Twitter

Reekado Banks, an artist who was signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin Records, spoke about a certain individual or entity in the industry who he described as either “absolutely clueless” or “plain demonic.”

According to him, this person or group has a knack for attracting the brightest budding talents, only to subject them to policies that either slow their growth or frustrate them out of pursuing their dreams entirely.

The post, which has since garnered significant attention, has sparked conversations about the challenges young artists face in the Nigerian music industry.

Reekado Banks tweet about industry demons

The tweet, posted at a time when many Nigerians are already vocal about systemic issues in various sectors, struck a chord with fans. Reekado Banks’ choice of words—“clueless” or “demonic”—suggests a deliberate act of sabotage or a severe lack of competence that affects the careers of upcoming artists.

See the post here:

Reactions to Reekado Banks’ tweet about clueless individuals

@Balxjnr1 said:

“Podcast owners go don Dey reach out like this 😂”

@TenmannNoble1 replied:

“Call out wizkid make hand touch am once and for all, his cup don full tey tey”

@Bigpeace6 said:

“When them Dey carry other people award give you , you no wish to talk . Abeg go sit down .”

@Tunnykvng commented:

“Let that day be today, and do it before the Super Eagles game please”

@Hybrid_Ola said:

“Don’t let anyone silence you please Talk about it today Elon fit go carry your account tomorrow”

@bulls_eyes0 noted:

“Why’s that day not today?? All these build up is unnecessary, it’s either you don’t have the balls to spill it out or nothing of such exist..”

@TopNaijaLife replied:

“Remember to attach "evidence””

@47kasz said:

“We all know who blud is talking bout”

@Rarelyyseen noted:

“So after Wizkid slow Terri down, him still dey try slow another artiste down again?💔”

@timi_of_lagos replied:

“Please don't tell me you are talking about either Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy.😒”

@Hypergist_ said:

“There’s no better day than now. Talk your shhhit any day any time. We might not always have the time to explain our side of the story.”

This mix of reactions highlights the curiosity and tension surrounding Reekado Banks’ statement, as many wonder if he is referring to a record label, a manager, or another influential figure in the industry.

Reekado Banks to call clueless individuals and groups in Nigerian entertainment industry.

Source: Twitter

Reekado Banks shares what happened and Don Jazzy

Recall Reekado Banks has previously opened up about his experience with Don Jazzy as reported by Legit.ng.

In an article, the singer discussed his amicable exit from Mavin Records.

He clarified that there was no bad blood with Don Jazzy, who gave him his blessings to leave, and addressed misconceptions about artists breaking out angrily from labels.

Source: Legit.ng