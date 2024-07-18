Fast-rising Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipoi, was recently put on the spot during an interview

The singer, who recently performed his joint single, Benin Boys with Rema at Wireless in Finsbury Park, London, was asked to rate industry giants

The singer's response had fans hailing him for being smart rather than playing into the hands of the media

Shallipopi has made it to the front lines of blogs after a viral video of his response during an interview went online.

Like many of his colleagues, Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, was put on the spot after he was asked to rate his colleagues.

Shallipopi responded after the interviewer asked him to rate his senior colleagues. Credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

It is common knowledge that the singer recently performed with Rema at the Wireless in Finsbury Park, London.

During an interview, he was asked to rate Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. The singer, obviously dazed by the question, laughed, knowing it was tricky.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What Shallipopi said about his colleagues

Shallilpopi's response to the interviewer spread excitement through social media after he labelled all Nigerian music artistes.

According to him, every artiste in Nigeria is a star, and they all shine differently, including himself. His smart response earned him praise from his Naija fans.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to Shallipopi's response

Considering his response to the interviewer, Nigerians are convinced that Shallipopi has solid media training. Read some comments below:

@lil_maamiii:

"He started Wizkid’s name first while naming stars. I saw what he did there."

@DeewayBoy:

"He get sense."

@heismacha:

"Shallipopi is smart; that was a good response."

@matthew91942:

"But why dem no mention my idolo Davido?"

@sugarthegoat:

"Shalli get home training normally."

@Marcopolo7707:

"I too love this guy."

Rema adds himself to top 4 musicians

Singer Rema has said he was among the top four artistes in the country in his song Hehehe, released on July 8.

The Calm Down crooner stated that he was not yet using all his powers, but he was already a big name, even though some people may not like it.

He also spoke about making hit songs and money, dropping a song and ghosting off, which got mixed reactions from netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng