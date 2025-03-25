Portable has replaced his previous team by appointing Mallam Yankee as his new booking manager to handle his show engagements

The singer is pushing to revamp his career while grappling with ongoing legal troubles in Ogun State

He announced the switch via an Instagram post, rallying his Zeh Nation fans with renewed confidence and determination

Nigerian street-hop firebrand Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has shaken things up by ditching his old crew and bringing in fresh management, led by Mallam Yankee as his new booking manager.

The Zazuu Zeh star made the big reveal on Instagram that’s got fans and gist lovers across Naija talking.

Portable sacks old crew. Photo Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

This squad overhaul comes right in the thick of legal issues in Ogun State, where Portable’s been tangled up in cases that have kept him in the news. The artist, known for his rugged tunes and fearless vibe, is clearly out to reset his hustle despite the heat.

The past year has been a wild ride for Portable, with more drama than a Nollywood blockbuster. Between court appearances in Ogun State over alleged assaults and unpaid debts, plus a string of cancelled shows, his old team couldn’t keep the ship steady. Now, with Mallam Yankee stepping up, Portable is betting on a new dawn.

The announcement has sparked mad reactions on X and Instagram, with his Zeh Nation faithful hyping him up for the bold move. Since bursting out with "Zazuu Zeh" in 2021, Portable’s been a force, and this management switch might just be the fuel to keep his fire burning.

See the post here:

Portable's Instagram post was captioned,

"@mallamyankee We Move ZEHNATION ,"

Reaction to Portable's new management

@godsonkeno said:

"E no go reach 2 months Zazu go still beat am 😂"

@obaksolo noted:

"I wish you Success during your Tenure"

@finest__adnan

"Waiting till you set camera 😂😂😂 Mallam yankee self go collect na turn by turn"

@suruche commented:

"Mumu 😂😂😂better go beg @babyluv u Dey use woman wey get power Dey compare man 😂😂😂na person wey understand you be that go beg am 😢😢"

@1lexyg said:

"Nice move @portablebaeby You just Dey get sense! This life no be girigiri Na Jeje!!!! JEJE LAYE GBA! May Almighty Allah be with you & Support you on your new journey I pray you see more result than before!!! More success ahead ahead Brother ❤️👏"

@ravissantecollections said:

"You go still drag this new manager pass that tiger generator"

@greatseunrec said:

"I hope this Mallam Yankee knows wetin e dey put him head into. Well, I wish him the best of luck."

@ebuwa__banty replied:

"You need to go for rehab for six months"

Portable's new management, new vibe

Portable’s 2024 was a proper mess—legal battles in Ogun State, promoter conflicts, gigs that never happened, copyright issue with Saheed Osupa. He dumped his old crew for Mallam Yankee which many feel is a power move.

Yankee’s job will likely be to sort out bookings and keep the logistics tight, letting Portable focus on spitting bars and thrilling crowds.

Portable hires new management. Photo Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

For an artist who’s all about that raw street energy, fresh management could mean less stress and more shine. That Instagram post, dripping with his usual swagger, shows he’s still the 'oga at the top', even with court cases looming.

Portable flaunts wealth, calls it "Sony Cash"

Recall Legit.ng reported when Portable shared a video bragging about his wealth, referring to it as "Sony cash."

In the clip, he was surrounded by a crowd while holding tightly to a polythene bag.

His statement sparked debate among fans, who had mixed reactions to his attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng