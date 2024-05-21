A Nigerian man has shared how he was able to secure his first N1 million while doing a simple task

According to him, be created a Facebook page that grew up to 8.7 million followership and it became the highest at the time

Social media users reacted massively to the post on X with many asking questions on how to follow suit

A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has inspired netizens after narrating his journey to financial freedom.

In a detailed post on X, he shared how he successfully made his first N1 million about eight years ago.

Man recounts how he made his first one million naira Photo credit: @winexviv/X.

Man recounts experience after making first million

The smart man identified on X as @winexviv said he made his first cash after creating a Facebook page that grew to have over 8 million followers.

According to him, the Facebook page paid him monthly through Google Adsense and he was able to invest the money on another business.

Sadly, the Facebook page was taken down when he posted a video of a mother nursing her baby and it was tagged inappropriate.

In his words:

"This was the business that gave me my first million and also funded educare until we broke even. This was a mere facebook page that I was only posting beautiful babies pictures daily. I grew my followership to 8.7 million which as at then in 2016 was the highest facebook page followership owner by a Nigerian. I had over 5.5 million American mothers following the page.

"Then, I was making like $14k from Google Adsense monthly which I invest 90 percent of the funds to educare development and growth. I made my largest mistake when someone from Johnson and Johnson approached me to acquire it for $24 million which I declined because I was thinking I was valued more and targeting to hit 100 million followership.

"In 2017 Facebook took down the page and banned me from facebook entirely because I posted a video of a woman breastfeeding and they found it inappropriate. This taught me the biggest lesson in my business life, not to build a company on another persons infrastructure. They can take you down anytime and nothing will happen. I had to then focus 100% on educare with the funds I saved and luckily it worked."

Reactions as man recounts making first million

Nigerians stormed his comments section to share their opinions about his experience.

Yagazie Obi said:

"Wow! What a story. I equally remember Model Cart, I believe it was James your friend that lived at Odim that showed me that website. You've come a long way."

Somto reacted:

"Google was paying well that year. I remember my rich friend."

Victoria Chi said:

"Please, how were you sourcing the pictures of the babies?"

Manny reacted:

"That must have been really heartbreaking but then some things happen so we can learn."

Moses N added:

"$24m is a very big loss but thank God you have come this far and trust more are still coming."

Omagreenvital added:

"Wow! What an experience. Everything happened for good. You took a great lesson from that. You're an intelligent man."

