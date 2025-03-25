Nigerian singer Naira Marley is back in the news over his religious posts during the month of Ramadan

The Marlian Music boss publicly shared his request to God for his creator to please invite him

Naira Marley’s post went viral on the internet and it raised a series of questions from netizens, as some wondered what he was talking about

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has publicly shared his request to God during the month of Ramadan, and it took some netizens by surprise.

On March 24, 2025, the Marlian Music boss, who has been sharing a series of religious posts during the holy month of fasting for Muslims, begged God to invite him.

The Soapy crooner posted two photos showing the different views of Mecca and accompanied them with a caption where he dropped his prayer request.

Naira Marley wrote:

“Ya Allah please invite me.”

See Naira Marley’s tweet below:

Peeps query Naira Marley over prayer request

It did not take long for Naira Marley’s tweet to draw the attention of many Nigerians, as some of them wondered what the singer wanted God to invite him to. The music star’s tweets raised questions with some netizens asking if he was ready to die and meet God.

Ibile Blog told Naira Marley not to die yet because he still has a confession to make:

Bashir said that if Naira Marley really wanted to go to Mecca for Hajj, his British passport would make it easy for him:

ThatOjoBoy laughed at the prospect of God inviting Naira Marley after everything he has allegedly done:

BigTee asked Naira Marley if he was ready to die:

Headmetax said Naira Marley has already been invited by God because he has the means to go to Mecca:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Bhadsavage_ asked:

“Shey Naira don turn Alfa like this.”

Big.promise7 wrote:

“Maybe E wan go ask mohbad question “who really killed him” 😂.”

_rhiks_xx said:

“Invite you to heaven or where?”

Thisiskingx said:

“Which one be invite you …you no sabi way to Mecca Abi you wan transition to glory …make am clear bro.”

Quail.9638381 said:

“E wan kpai?”

Gimstins said:

“He finally wants to end it wow.”

Prankhottiee_ wrote:

“You’re going nowhere. We Dey this life till eternity.”

I_am_munirah said:

“He meant he should invite him to hajj, actually that's the prayer for most Muslims.”

Ezeifebadman said:

“E be like say Mohbad dey disturb this my guy?”

Naira Marley compares Islam to Muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley made headlines for the umpteenth time over his Islamic views on social media.

The Marlian Music boss who was recently declared innocent by the court in the case of Mohbad’s death, started sharing more about his religion and the lifestyle of Muslims on his official social media page during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast.

The Pxy Drip crooner’s latest post made the rounds on different social media platforms after he talked about Muslims being imperfect, unlike the religion.

