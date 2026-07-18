A new lady has come forward with allegations against content creator Odogwu Asaba, claiming he lured her to Asaba with a promise of N100k

The woman alleged that after she arrived and left, Odogwu Asaba blocked her on all platforms, and she had to borrow money from a friend to return home

She revealed the content creator warned her against speaking out, threatening to use his connections to have her arrested if she named him

A new woman has come forward with allegations against popular content creator Odogwu Asaba, claiming he invited her to Asaba under the pretence of paying her N100,000, only to block her and threaten her with arrest when she attempted to speak out.

The video, shared by a blogger on Instagram on Friday, 17 July 2026, shows the woman recounting her experience in detail amid the messy sexual assault allegation case the content creator is battling recently.

Reactions trail new victim of Odowgu Asaba as she opens up about alleged assault. Photo credit@bisibalo/@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

According to the lady, the two connected via Facebook, after which Odogwu Asaba extended an invitation for her to visit him in Asaba.

He reportedly promised to pay her N100,000 and allegedly followed the same approach he had reportedly used on another woman identified as Favour.

What new accuser claimed happened

Odogwu Asaba continues trending as another victim opens up about ordeal. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

The woman said that after her visit, she made her way to a park to wait for the payment she had been promised. Instead of receiving the money, she discovered that the content creator had blocked her across all platforms. Left with no options, she borrowed money from a friend just to fund her trip back home.

When she used her friend's phone to reach him, the call connected, but rather than address her concerns, Odogwu Asaba allegedly issued a direct warning, telling her he would have her arrested if she revealed his identity or shared the story publicly.

She noted that his threat initially kept her silent, but she eventually decided to speak.

Here is the Instagram video of the new alleged victim of Odogwu Asaba below:

Reactions to lady's video about Odogwu Asaba

The video drew divided responses online, with many users questioning the circumstances of her visit while others sympathised with her situation.

@jenny_power_b commented:

"You went there as a runs girl your own is different you enjoy it"

@_cherii_coco wrote:

"I'm sorry but you can't compare your runs girl gone wrong case to favour own please "

@queeeen2aking asked:

"This information is for what exactly?"

@lifeiswatyoucallit stated:

"I don't understand how oshofree related to the case at hand ??"

@sym_ply_t reacted:

"Is it that shame is scarce?"

@canny_bola shared:

"Yall will blame men for taking advantage of young girls but will never blame the girls for putting themselves in that position."

@prosper_040 said:

"This one no be runs girl matter we dey talk abeg aunty"

Fresh twist to Odogwu Asaba, Favour's saga

Legit.ng had reported that a content creator had shared a fresh update about late Favour and her family as the case surrounding her death continues to linger.

The family had earlier cried out for help over a N7 million debt they reportedly incurred while trying to get treatment for Favour.

According to the update, Favour was not a runs girl, but she went to see Odogwu Asaba to learn content creation in Asaba. Social media users continued to ask questions about the situation, while some offered prayers for the family and promised to show their support during the difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng