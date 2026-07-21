Nollywood actor Nosa Rex spoke about how he and his wife built a framework of trust before their wedding day

The actor revealed that his wife actively participates in filming some of his online content, a detail that surprised many fans

Baba Rex also explained why he creates sexually themed content, tracing it back to a personal desire to stand out in a competitive industry

Nollywood actor Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, popularly known as Baba Rex, says the secret behind his 11-year marriage is rooted in conversations his wife and he had long before they exchanged vows.

Speaking with movie producer Seun Oloketuyi on the Nollywood on Radio podcast aired on YouTube on July 17, the actor explained that he and his wife, Deborah Raphael Nwokocha, had candid discussions about the entertainment industry's notoriously high rate of marital breakdown before their wedding in August 2015.

Nosa Rex credits open communication and mutual trust for the success of his 11-year marriage. Photo: babarex0

Source: Instagram

According to Baba Rex, those early conversations shaped the rules they still live by today.

"I told my wife that I would not misbehave. I told her that she should allow me to ball. If she is travelling, she should allow me to also travel. When we go to the club, I will come back early. If the single ones are coming back by 5, I will come back by three." he said.

How Baba Rex keeps his wife in the loop

Beyond the initial agreement, Baba Rex said ongoing transparency has been the glue holding things together.

He makes a point of keeping his wife informed about everything he does professionally, right down to showing her photos before they go live online.

More strikingly, Nosa Rex revealed that his wife sometimes steps behind the camera to film some of his more provocative content herself, a practice he credits with eliminating any room for suspicion or misunderstanding.

"There is nothing that I do in the industry that I do not tell my wife. Anything you see me do online, I will tell my wife. I even show her pictures before posting. It works for me. I know the kind of person my wife is. She just wants to know what I do. Some of my content that you see online is shot by my wife. That is why I have been able to manage it," he said.

The actor added that his approach has also shaped his social circle, noting that most of his female associates are on good terms with his wife.

Nosa Rex reflects on the conversations and values that have helped sustain his marriage for more than a decade. Photo: babarex0

Source: Instagram

Baba Rex speaks on creating sexually themed content

Baba Rex also addressed the controversy that sometimes surrounds his choice of material online, saying the motivation has always been creative differentiation rather than provocation.

"We are in a field where we have several talented people. I just wanted to stand out from the crowd. I did not just want to be an actor. I knew some people would frown at it., but I enjoy doing it. These are slang that I created for myself because of the algorithm," he said.

The actor was full of praise for his wife throughout the interview, describing her as a blessing and crediting her support as a major factor in his career stability.

"I have a very supportive wife. God gave me a blessing to call a wife," he said.

Watch Nosa Rex speak about his 11-year marriage below:

Nosa Rex reacts to his wife’s tease

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Nosa Rex amused fans after his wife, Deborah, shared a playful video from his latest film, Prince of Peace.

The clip showed him in a massage scene with multiple women, prompting Deborah to joke that he was enjoying himself under the guise of acting.

Nosa Rex responded affectionately, saying he imagined it was his wife and praised her as the “world’s best.”

Source: Legit.ng