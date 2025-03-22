Nigerian singer Naira Marley is back in the news for publicly sharing his views about his religion, Islam

The music star recently started being more vocal about his Muslim faith on social media and getting netizens to engage with his post

In Naira Marley’s recent post, the Marlian Music boss said that Islam is perfect and should not be blamed for the mistakes of Muslims

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley is making headlines for the umpteenth time for his Islamic views on social media.

The Marlian Music boss who was recently declared innocent by the court in the case of Mohbad’s death, started sharing more about his religion and the lifestyle of Muslims on his official social media page during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast.

The Pxy Drip crooner’s latest post made the rounds on different social media platforms after he talked about Muslims being imperfect, unlike the religion.

According to Naira Marley, Islam is a perfect religion and Muslims should be blamed for their mistakes, and not the religion. In his words:

“Islam is perfect, Muslims are not. If I make a mistake, blame me, but not my religion.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Naira Marley says Islam is perfect

Naira Marley’s tweet about Islam being a perfect religion was met with mixed reactions after it went viral. While some netizens agreed with the controversial singer, others shared their reservations about the Muslim faith and claimed he was trying to use religion to make people forget the controversies surrounding him:

Kvng___abdoul said:

“He’s 100% right.”

Snr.priest said:

“Mumu wan use religion do bypass 😂.”

Mobito_d19 said:

“Nothing created by man is perfect. That’s the beauty of human, imperfection. Religion is man made.”

Andersonwilliamsofficial said:

“Accept the message, not the messenger.”

Pharaoh_thegr8 said:

“Islam isn’t perfect bro.”

Glogirlalways said:

“Naira, Mohbad don die with your glory😂 Leave us alone please.”

B_bash_0 said:

“Islam is peace and nobody is above mistake we still love you @nairamarley.”

Shawnmarkz said:

“You represent your religion…”

Emmhyajayi said:

“We’ve heard this a million times and we know it’s BS. You’re a reflection of your religion. Accountability is so rare these days.”

Muslims_nigeria commented:

“Absolutely true! Islam is perfect, but Muslims are not. Judge the religion by its teachings, not by the mistakes of its followers.”

Thereal_beebee said:

“But you represent your religion. Just like we blame your mama for your mistakes too. If you like your religion and mom so much you should be careful before doing some things.”

Feranmi_786 said:

“This werey is sha trying anything possible to trend again 😂.”

Chrishidalgo5 said:

“Mitchewwww..... Wen 95% of islam cherish the word K I L L more than any other thing u say make we blame the person, to wyne Mohammed Oga no be us ni.”

Gabby_tii wrote:

“So those non Muslims in the north who are killed for blasphemy allegedly, who is to be blamed?”

Naira Marley speaks on Ramadan being easy

