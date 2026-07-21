Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan revealed his mother gave birth to four sets of twins, but he alone survived

Ogogo appeared on a cooking show where he spoke candidly about fatherhood and male responsibility

The actor pushed back when the host raised the issue of absent fathers, insisting that not all men are irresponsible

Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has shared a deeply personal revelation about his family history, disclosing that his mother bore four sets of twins and that he is the only one of those children still alive.

The actor made this disclosure during an appearance on the cooking show *Stirring Stories by Simisola*, where the conversation quickly moved beyond the kitchen into matters of life, loss, and fatherhood.

Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’ speaks about losing siblings while growing up. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

While teaching fans how to cook, Ogogo told the host that losing seven siblings shaped much of how he views responsibility and the passage of time.

Rather than dwelling on grief, he channelled the subject into a broader reflection on what it means to be a man.

Ogogo on fatherhood and accountability

The veteran actor was direct in his views on men who abandon their parental duties. He argued that running away from responsibility does not make it disappear, saying a man will always return home to face whatever he tried to escape.

Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’ speaks about his mother's children. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

"You are running away from your responsibilities, it is hanging up there in your house, you will still meet it and face it squarely whenever you come back home," he said.

He went further to challenge men who neglect their children, pointing out that a natural lifespan of around 60 to 65 years is enough time to fulfil one's obligations. In his view, choosing not to care for your children is a failure that time will ultimately expose.

Ogogo speaks about men and responsiblities

The host of the show steered the conversation towards the growing number of single mothers in Nigeria who are raising children alone because their partners walked away. Ogogo acknowledged the reality but was firm in his response, stressing that irresponsibility is not a trait shared by all men and that it would be unfair to paint every father with the same brush.

Here is the Instagram video of Ogogo speaking about his family losses below:

The actor, who has remained a respected figure in the Nollywood industry for decades, is known for taking strong positions on social issues.

His candid remarks on the show have since drawn attention online, with many finding his personal backstory as striking as his opinions on parenting.

Ogogo, daughter, warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

In fact, the Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise. Nigerians took to social media to react as many laughed at the film star, saying he has finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng