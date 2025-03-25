Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, has come under scrutiny by the country’s tax office following his recent birthday

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently hosted a lavish 40th birthday party that attracted celebrities from all over the world to Ghana

This reportedly led to the businessman’s bank accounts getting frozen amid inconsistencies in his tax declarations

Ghanaian socialite and businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s bank accounts have reportedly been frozen after his lavish 40th birthday party.

According to reports from High Street Journal, the founder of Bills Micro Credit had his accounts frozen over alleged inconsistencies in his tax declarations.

Netizens react as Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's bank accounts allegedly frozen after lavish 40th birthday celebration.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, who recently bought a custom-branded private jet and a Bugatti Chiron, is believed to be linked to 29 separate companies with his tax filings not matching the financial obligations he is expected to meet.

The Ghanaian businessman became a trending topic on social media after he threw a lavish party in Ghana to celebrate turning 40. Top celebrities from all over the world were in attendance including Nigerian stars such as Davido, RMD, Ramsey Noah, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, among others.

The lavish occasion was said to have cost the celebrant an estimated $2 million.

Reactions as Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s accounts reportedly get frozen

News of the alleged freezing of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s bank accounts over tax concerns spread on social media and it got netizens dropping their hot takes. Some social media users explained that they saw it coming:

Netizens react as Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's bank accounts allegedly frozen in Ghana after 40th birthday party. Photo: @RichardNiiArmahQuaye

Aquosuavaultsales said:

“We knew this was coming 😂.”

Independent_essy wrote:

“Nonsense. Did he steal anybody’s money?”

Kwabena_fianku_awuku said:

“I talk am sey this thing no need, enjoy your money in peace la.”

Kobes_tone said:

“Have they frozen the accounts of Cecilia Dapaa, Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman wontumi, and Co?”

Oheneba_dadaboadi_maam wrote:

“God, protect this man🌻🙏🏽”

Kelsofficial1 said:

“Ah well resetting involves alot . Allow the laws to work, whatever they want let them find it. We’ve gat a nation to build 😂.”

Beutygem said:

“Africa, that's the right thing to do. They need to enquire the source of the wealth. Yoooo.”

_nubianprincess_ wrote:

“What kind of jealousy is this!?! Skin pain kwaaa Way to damper such a beautiful celebration.”

Facetalks_gh said:

“How is that possible? GRA won’t do no such thing . It’s not possible.”

Gh_sirj said:

“It’s all part of the plan. I will do same to avoid all the loan requests that would be coming inn after this event 😂.”

Peacestan03 said:

“All eyes ain’t good eyes, stay lowkey at all times. Wish him all the best.”

Mannycooksventures wrote:

“Ghanaians not used to this type lavish spendings 😮.”

Ini Edo slammed for attending Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ini Edo came under fire for attending Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's lavish 40th birthday party in Ghana.

Hours after crying at her father's funeral in Akwa Ibom, the Nigerian actress flew to Ghana to party with the businessman and videos went viral on social media.

