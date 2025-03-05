Naira Marley has shared some fasting nuggets to encourage his fans on X formerly known as Twitter

He asked them for the names of Allah and also encouraged them to turn to him before they die while sharing the consequences of sins

His quotes sparked a series of reactions from fans in the comment section, and they also gave him funny names of Allah

Controversial street pop singer Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, has shared some fasting quotes to encourage his fans on X.

The singer, who was spotted with his friend, Sam Larry, at an NURTW event last year, asked for the different names of Allah.

A few people mentioned late Mohbad's name, while some others sent him to the gallows. However, some mentioned the name of Allah that they know.

Naira Marley shares thought about fasting, betting

In another post, the Soapy crooner shared his thought about fasting and betting about football. He advised fans, who indulge in such an attitude, to break their fast.

Many of his fans were sarcastic with their responses. They also asked him if he does not smoke or take substance during fasting.

A few others noted that the betting companies have to survive, so they have to engage in the act.

Naira Marley speaks about sinner

In another post, the music star said that fans should be mindful of Allah and that they should not die in their sins.

His followers were happy that the singer might have changed his ways.

Recall that Naira Marley was one of the people suspected to have a hand in his former signee's death. However, he was recently acquitted by the court.

See the post here:

What fans said about Naira Marley's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Naira Marley about fasting. Here are some of the comments below:

@LasuKid reacted:

@powerchibueze ne Allah!."

@powerchibueze commented:

"E better pass you wey dey puffing steady."

@hadiosambo said:

"But so person can change like that wow. Emi Naira Marley igbo labi oma fi igbo foyin."

@Adebayo2588 wrote:

"Make I no judged you sha it is well person fit changed anytime. But make I observe you till Ramadan finish first."

@MMaikarfi17063 shared:

"May this verse inspire us to stay grounded, focused, and committed to øur values. Let's wørk together to achieve greatness, while remaining humble ānd devoted to our faith. May Allah guide and bless us all."

@superboy_nova said:

"For inside fasting you still dey smoke & tweet capping. Oga we never forget."

@Imeeeokon stated:

"You never see werey wey dey inside mosque dey do "Ahlaaahh, Barca 1 goal please:

@iamscrummy_ said:

"Because you fasting for the first time person no go hear? Oh."

Naira Marley dances to Mohbad's songs

Legit.ng had reported that Naira Marley had continued to show support to his late former signee after his demise.

The singer, who was fingered to having a hand in Mohbad's death, was seen at an event getting emotional as heard a song sang by Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng