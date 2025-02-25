Nigerian singer, Naira Mary, better known as Afeez Fashola has reacted to the court's pronouncement concerning Mohbad's case

Embattled Nigerian singer and leader of the Malian movement, Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has reacted to the viral news of his innocence following a court's judgement.

It is now public knowledge that the court acquitted Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Prime Boy of any involvement in Mohbad's death after nearly two years.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died on September 12, 2023, at 27, under controversial circumstances. However, the recent information about the singer being innocent, alongside Sam Larry and Prime Boy made social media users react in so many ways.

Reacting to the situation of things, Naira Marley went online to express his utmost gratitude to God almighty for vindicating him.

In his words:

"And whoever puts all his trust in Allah, he will be enough for him. (65:3)."

See his tweet below:

Naira's post ignited an online debate as fans had much to say about it.

Naira Marley's post spurs mixed reactions

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@powerchibueze said:

"What ever happens in life no allow anyone kpai you oo even court and their allah fit forgive them ooo."

@Folasheycrown22 said:

"Devil sef knows Bible and Quran."

@NachouBae said

"Try dey rest abeg. You really need am."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"Indeed! There is no greater security than placing complete trust in Allah, He is always enough."

@_patrioticCFC said:

"Well, you realized your vulgar lifestyle is not gonna be enough for you. You see how everyone rejected you based on heresay of something that didn't happen. Go back to Allah (SWT) and seek forgiveness. He's the only One that will never forsake you."

@OlawolaO said:

"From day one I knew you were innocent of every allegation people need to see everything from the side of a business man after investing on a artist and you don’t get to enjoy them may be a very serious issue between the label and the artist but incase."

@EngrYhusuff said:

"This life sweet ooo, thesame people wae dey look for naira that time to kill for nothing, are still desame people here begging him for money, Allah is really wonderful, may what we no nothing about Neva befall us."

Netizens react as court acquits Naira Marley

According to an earlier rpeort by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users shared their hot takes after news from the Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos state went viral.

Reports earlier surfaced that the court acquitted Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Prime Boy of any involvement in Mohbad's death after nearly two years.

The development triggered heated reactions, as Nigerians shared their different opinions on the matter.

