Nigerian content creator Deacon Famous brought interesting details about his marriage to the public

This came after his bestie Ekene Umenwa unfollowed him amid rumours that he dumped his former girlfriend for a new girl from Moses Bliss' wedding

The internet personality came forward to share how he met his woman and alleged reasons for leaving his ex-lover

Nigerian content creator Deacon Famous whose real name is Udaya Awesome Chidiebere has reacted to rumours around his new marriage.

The media personality made the news when he tied the nuptial knot with his Ghanaian bride, Mawusi Faith.

Deacon Famous speaks about his marriage.

Legit.ng reported that barely two days after Deacon Famous’ lavish wedding in Asaba his best friend and Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa unfollowed him on Instagram.

The unfollowing reportedly stemmed from Umenwa’s birthday post for Deacon Famous’ ex-girlfriend, actress Ada Uli.

According to the reports, Deacon Famous proposed to Ada in 2022 and the duo were still together until after the comedian attended Moses Bliss’ traditional wedding in Ghana. Deacon Famous was said to have broken up with Ada months after.

Deacon Famous opens up adbout marriage to Ghanaian wife.

Deacon Famous speaks about his new wife, shades ex-lover

The content creator claimed that he had known his wife Faith long before Moses Bliss’ wedding.

According to him, Faith was the person who picked him up from the airport when he visited Ghana for the gospel musician’s wedding.

He clarified that he had known his woman a long time but chose not to introduce her to anybody except for veteran singer Chioma Jesus.

Deacon Famous reflected on his past relationship and noted that if a partner needed one to buy things for them before they became happy then there was no need to be together.

In his words:

"If I Have To Buy You Something Before You Feel Happy, That Is Not Love, I Wanted Happiness When You Date The Wrong Person, You Will Know The Value Of Happiness If We Can't Create A Wall Of Happiness Whenever We Are Together it is Not Worth It...A Good Person Can Come From Any Tribe, I Met My Wife Even Before Moses Bliss Wedding.”

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Deacon Famous’ rant

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vickyejiro wrote:

"Who asked you??? Enter house abeg, all this explanations is not necessary."

gifted8875 said:

"I like how you are feeling now. That is exactly how veekee felt when you talked down on her beautiful wedding. Now you go dey explain tire. Better enter house make that wedding last. Veekee wey you say no no do 1 year, don do 1 year. Pray you get to 1 year with the way you are going."

silky_martinz reacted:

"Long before Moses bliss get married but u and ada ULI went to ekene's wedding as a couple,Omo na u know . happy married life."

ekeminiabasi wrote:

"why was Ada dating such a guy..?Gurl you are too fine."

qeenlady47 wrote:

"U go explain tire."

ajumbaise_4_weightloss wrote:

"Everything I know about this guy is against my will .Guy too talk."

preye.dominic said:

"So this your wife you nor go buy her anything or use your money for her right ?"

chisomprince722 wrote:

"Make all of una rest abeg everyone knows what good for them..even the ada never come online to tell una say the guy betrayed him.untill one is ready to marry u will understand the difference between relationship and marriage."

