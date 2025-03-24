Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is currently the talk of the town following the premiere of her movie Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord

Legit.ng earlier reported that the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s latest movie took place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, and was star-studded

A video online showed the grand entrance the mum of two pulled up at her event which has got many talking online

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo held down Lagos over the weekend on March 23 with the premiere of her movie Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord.

The event took place at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki, and was a cinematic spectacle celebrating Nollywood’s latest masterpiece. It had the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele and other notable actors in the industry in attendance.

Iyabo Ojo, the creator of the highly anticipated blockbuster set to be released on March 28, left her guests in awe with her grand entrance at the premiere venue.

The filmmaker appeared in full costume from her role in Labake Olododo, wearing intricately beaded dreadlocks and carefully tailored animal skin.

In a dramatic display, the mother of two rode in on a horse, embodying her warrior character, while a priestess in white led the way, holding a white dove and singing an indigenous song.

Adding to the excitement of the event, Iyabo was joined by other characters from her upcoming movie, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the occasion.

Iyabo Ojo and her new movie trend online

sarahinneh said:

"Both mother and daughter are winning 🥇 love it for them."

ejineokoroafor wrote:

"Creativity at its peak."

bead.plus wrote:

"Not me screaming Billions views already😍🙏❤️ May it go far more than anyone’s expectations Amin."

ego__oyibo280 said:

"The creativity and the attention to detail speaks volume. The venue was designed to match with their outfit depicting the traditional houses in the movie kudos to Aunty Iyabo👏 it’s a sell out season."

superstar_jlover wrote:

"All our efforts will not be wasted this week..Have an amazing new week."

vauntedbeauty_by_xter said:

"This movie will be a sold out in Jesus name."

babaken_0 wrote:

"Nollywood is taking a different impressive steps in recent years.. and its a plus."

olorire__omoiyaakeem said:

"Happy New week… May it comes with so much blessings for you ."

owambespicey said:

"It was a great honour serving the guest our yummy local meal ....m thanks so much @iyaboojofespris for having us."

kingadehun wrote:

"HOW WILL NIGERIA DEVELOP WITH ALL THESE KIND OF MOVIES- NO SINGLE GOOD IMPACT- DEY USE FETISHISM SWEAR FOR UNA."

kizzface__01 said:

"Let me pray for you today. Dear GOD: if the person reading this is struggling right now, Please bless their life in a MAJOR WAY."

pronixfavour wrote:

"What is iya-boj saying about the 30dysrant ? Country wey data cost na Iyn we wan take dey watch film, Abi fuel wey don cost ,Abi na light wey no dey ,Abi na person wey neva chop bell full won go cinema ??"

Mercy Aigbe's husband's outfit trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti trended over his outfit to her Thin Line movie premiere.

After seeing the video of Kazim dancing, some Nigerians criticised his choice of outfit.

They stated that the outfit was unfit for an Alhaji, while others used the derogatory Yoruba word 'Gbewudani' to describe him.

