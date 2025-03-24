Fun videos from Iyabo Ojo's Labake Olododo movie premiere in Lagos have emerged on social media

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, were among the popular faces at the event

The highlight was a video showing how Mercy Aigbe arrived at the movie premiere, which has become a topic online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s latest movie, Labake Olododo, premiered at Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, March 23, 2025, and it was star-studded.

It was another night of cinematic display from Nollywood as popular stars especially those in Yoruba niche of the movie industry turned up for Iyabo Ojo.

Video of Mercy Aigbe’s arrival at Iyabo Ojo's premiere trends. Credit: realmercyaigbe/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Videos which has surfaced on social media captured the arrival of Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Lateef Adedimeji and wife Mo Bimpe, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, among others.

Iyabo's daughter Priscilla Ojo, who recently married Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, was also present to support her mother.

The event featured a green carpet with an “Inner Warrior” fashion theme, as attendees embraced bold and empowering looks.

Mercy Aigbe arrives at event on a horse. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: UGC

Mercy Aigbe's arrival at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere

Mercy Aigbe stole the spotlight at the Labake Olododo movie premiere.

A video showing her dressed as a female warlord, riding on a horse, holding a bow and an arrow which she brandished amidst the crowd as she arrived at the event has gone viral

The video has equally triggered reactions, with many sharing their opinions about Mercy Aigbe's attire.

Watch video showing how Mercy Aigbe arrived at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere:

Below is a video of Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere:

Toyin Abraham at Labake Olododo premiere below:

Iyabo Ojo's arrival at her movie premiere below:

Priscilla Ojo's outfit to her mum's movie premiere below:

Reactions trail Mercy Aigbe's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the videos, read them below:

softnsleek__02 said:

"Mercy is a very pretty woman! That childlike beauty."

hannie__06 wrote:

"Walai make you na just give aunty @realmercyaigbe her crown she no Dey disappoint."

africas_jagbajantis_vines12 said:

"Ọmọ, them don carry Hamidu's bow and arrow. Them no fit buy from amazon."

alagoloofficial said:

"Wetin Alhaja come pack outside like this inside Ramadan nonsense #….. property Hajji ADEOTI."

anupearly reacted:

"We don’t need to see the rest, Make them just give Alhaja Minah with the ‘H’ best female dress."

smartfundz11 said:

"Alhaja dey expose bres for Ramadan."

adaanambra reacted:

"Mercy, a film maker, film producer and a strong influencer she will always project her self in her profession."

dearlade_ wrote:

"Iyawo Alhaji take your flower but this Alhaji's brast you expose no too good oo."

modupeomoalare reacted:

"I thought she was an Alhaja. How come an Alhaja is dressed half naked?"

greatgolden1010 said:

"Person open brest down like this, una dey type she pretty 😂 Omo Yoruba movie no get level again."

Mercy Aigbe's husband's outfit trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti trended over his outfit to her Thin Line movie premiere.

After seeing the video of Kazim dancing, some Nigerians criticised his choice of outfit.

They stated that the outfit was unfit for an Alhaji, while others used the derogatory Yoruba word 'Gbewudani' to describe him.

Source: Legit.ng