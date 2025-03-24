Queen Mercy Atang, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has again gone on social media to lament about how ladies flood her man's DM

Recall that Queen had earlier released screenshots of chats sent to her husband, and how it has become a regular thing

Again, she released another private message sent to him and this time, she exposed the person's Instagram username

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang who is married to David Oyekanmi has gone on social media to bitterly rant about her experience at the hands of ladies on social media.

On Sunday, March 23, Queen released a chat from a lady who had messaged her husband to tell him to warn her about a comment of hers that was pinned.

BBN Queen goes dirty, exposes Abuja MUA in her husband's DM. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

To the now-deleted post, Queen attached a lengthy rant, where she discussed how many have been bombarding her husband's DM since rumours of their divorce flooded timelines some months ago.

Queen wrote:

"I now understand why so many people keep their marriages low-key. Trust me, this space is not safe. A few months ago, when rumours spread that my husband and I had broken up, the number of girls who flooded his DMs was shocking."

In a new development, Queen made sure to release another message from a lady, who works as a Makeup artist in Abuja.

As per the message posted, the MUA pitched herself for the role of a girlfriend in case David was searching. She said that she had heard that he was divorced from Queen and that she was available. This message has triggered a severe backlash online.

See the post below:

Queen's post about hubby's DM trends online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@onyinyechi__favour said:

"Women supporting women is only in the comment section cos normally women are their own greatest enemy."

@dashingbeauty_makeover said:

"Shame hide me inside Oluwadollara toilet 😂😂😂😂."

@officialsarahmartins said:

"This simply means they were lowkey praying for her marriage to have issues so they can jump in 🤦🏻‍♀️."

@dr.ioparaocha said:

"You can’t blame people. When you share your marriage on social media, some will admire and pray for you, while others will envy you and secretly wish for your downfall. Some are happy for your peaceful home, but others are just waiting for a breakup so they can slide in. Be careful what you post. Any day I decide to post my man and tag him, if any one dares enter his dm and he shows me…. I will post it for the world to see how desperate some of you are! What nonsense!"

@ogastreet said:

"That girl wey drop number wey no dey find love and fame no see man wey no get money for area to show unconditional love?"

@officialsarahmartins said:

"I love how she exposed their usernames!"

@dahcoochiehub said:

"The makeup artist no shock me. Some of them that you will invite into your house to do makeup for your special occasion are exactly like this. Pray to have a discipline man oo. Oloriburuku husband hunters!"

@nnennanneji23 said:

"Desperado, many many."

@teebella__luxury_collection said:

"The make up artist cs is on fire, Nigerians are lovely people 😘😂😂."

@best_datingtv_ said:

"Some people say marriage is not their problem, but they’re busy hustling for it."

Queen shuns trolls, addresses alleged marriage crisis

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, massive reactions have trailed a new post by Nigerian social media influencer and former Big Brother Naija contestant Queen Mercy Atang.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Queen's marriage to her husband David seemed to be experiencing some issues as they unfollowed each other 6 months after their wedding.

In reaction to the ongoing rumour, Queen shared a new post on her official social media page, where she addressed the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng