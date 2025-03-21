A female mortuary attendant has gone public with a daily reality of her workplace, which is often not talked about

The Nigerian lady recorded a short video at the mortuary where she works, giving people insight into the behaviour of families when they come for their loved ones' bodies

Via TikTok, the lady creates content around her line of work and had shown how she dressed a body in the past

A Nigerian mortuary attendant, identified on TikTok as @xipon_kira, has given netizens a sneak peek into what she and other mortuary workers face on a daily.

The young lady focused on the conduct of families when they come to see the bodies of deceased people.

A Nigerian lady works in an undisclosed mortuary. Photo Credit: @xipon_kira

Source: TikTok

"POV: What we see everyday in the mortuary...When family come visiting the deceased," her TikTok video was captioned.

The mortuary attendant' video captured the background sound at the mortuary of families wailing. Netizens were confused over what she wanted them to hear in the background.

She noted that her occupation is stressful and claimed they require bottles of milk daily to sustain themselves at work.

"It's not easy. We need 2bottles of nutri milk all day," she wrote.

The Google timestamp on her video gave her location as Aba, a city located in Abia state, southeastern Nigeria.

Via her TikTok page, the mortuary worker shares content about her profession, including one where she fearlessly dressed a deceased in preparation for a funeral.

She has amassed a following of over 16k on the social media platform.

A lady says she is a mortuary attendant. Photo Credit: @xipon_kira

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Mortuary worker's experience elicits reactions

BaeLykFeh🇧🇪 said:

"Cheers to people studying Human Anatomy,we are really going through a lot. Imagine yesterday, a body was brought to out morgue,its been dead for 5 days in a farm with nobody knowing,today he was brought to the morgue for us to embalm. May God give us the strength o."

GRANDMASHASHA said:

"We didn’t hear anything."

big Tiana 🥰💫 said:

"Aswear from the gate u will start hearing relatives crying."

famonlydora said:

"Na immediately I reach ground."

raphaelhappiness3 said:

"No be goat cry I Dey hear so."

Winnie’s Collections said:

"My own is that u should try and be shifting your wig back."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three people had shared their agonising experiences working in a mortuary.

Lady shares painful experience working at mortuary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who got a job at a mortuary had shared a painful experience she had while on duty.

The mortuary attendant shared a video which captured the distressing sounds of mourners who came to take the bodies of their loved ones. She gave netizens a sneak peek into the often-hidden world of mortuary workers.

In her post on TikTok, she reflected on the painful reality of her job, acknowledging that beneath the surface of her daily tasks lies unseen moments of emotional breakdown. She concluded her post with a touching plea for divine solace.

