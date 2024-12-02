Massive reactions have trailed a new post by Nigerian social media influencer and former Big Brother Naija contestant Queen Mercy Atang

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Queen's marriage to her husband Davido seemed to experiencing some issues as they unfollowed each other 6 months after their wedding

In reaction to the ongoing rumour, Queen shared a new post on her official social media page, where she addressed the situation

Nigerian social media user and reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang has shared a new post online that has triggered reactions across social media.

Queen, who recently launched her cakery business, was rumoured to be experiencing some material crisis. This circulated on social media after the duo reportedly unfollowed each other online.

Recently, Queen also got dragged online under a post that he made. She stated that she was emotionally drained and did not deserve to go through all that.

In a new post, Queen shared a stunning picture of herself in red and wished her fans a merry Christmas in advance.

Queen wrote:

"One and only king David’s wife 👑❤️❤️. I’ve so much to be grateful for.🙏Merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance family🥳."

Queen's new post about her husband has ignited reactions from social media user, who have shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Reactions to Queens' post

@iam_kingdaivid:

"One and only Queen of my Empire .. ❤️."

@nellymbonu_:

"See person wife 😍😍😍."

@ju_li8_:

"emphasis on King David's wife🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@chioma.p.okoye:

"Happy new month baby 😍❤️."

@greatamakap:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ love yoooo."

@im_lovegeorge:

"Congratulations to you both for making us happy again."

@maurinedavekwam:

"See person wife nawww 😍😍best in beauty 🔥❤️."

@realudykevin:

"A queen and more❤️❤️."

@jully_onyinye:

"Marriage is ever 😍😍."

