Nigerian social media user and industry machine as he loves to be called, Odumodu Blvck, has made an interesting announcement for music lovers

A new video that surfaced on the internet saw the rapper on an IG live with American rap mogul Rick Ross

Ricky expressed his love for Odumodu and stated how much he would love to hop on a track with him and more

Nigerians were excited to see Odumodu Blvck, real name Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, and William Leonard Roberts II, widely known as Rick Ross on an Instagram live.

An exciting video saw the two rap stars express love for each other's crafts via a call. Odumodu also disclosed that Rick Ross was one rapper he had always wanted to collaborate with.

Rapper Odumodu Blvck hops on IG live with Rick Ross. Credit: @richforever, @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

According to tweets by Odumodu, they have so many songs together, and he does not know which one to choose.

Odumodu said:

"BARE TRACKS WITH ROZAY. I DO NOT KNOW WHICH ONE TO PICK. THATS WHY I CANT BE THE SOLD THAT SOLD MY SOUL FOR A BENZ JEEP. SLAVE TO THE GAME, MAGA GO FOREVER PAY. MAYBACH MUSIC. THE MACHINE IS COMING."

Rapper Odumodu Blvck and Rick Ross set to collaborate. Credit: @richforever

Source: Instagram

About this time last year, Rick Ross disclosed his plans to collaborate with 12 African artistes hailing from 12 different countries

He announced his intentions to collaborate with the fast-rising Nigerian talent Asake.

See Odumodu's post below:

This came a few months after Odumodu Blvck claimed that music had not done anything for him and that he did not love it.

The rapper, who was speaking in an interview about his career, noted that music does not cheat anyone, it is what one puts into it that it gives back to the person. His utterance was greeted with criticism from fans, who debated about his words and taunted him about his career.

How fans reacted to Odumodu, Rick Ross collab

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@Chichi11875841 said:

"This Rick rose sabi yarn too much."

@MrFEM0 said:

"No gree for rozay o. Use street rap chance am for the track regardless."

@MRFLOYD_247 said:

"The Rozay you are bragging about has publicly confessed to selling his soul in many songs."

@KLVN_02OFABJ said:

"Since how many months now the machine is coming,abii motor don spoil for road 🤔 Even if na from Mars them do the machine waybill,the thing for don reach na. Haba."

@blaqmaqik8795 said:

"Like play like play od fit get money pass some of una fave."

@Sasha_Fx_crypto said:

"He won dagger Rick Ross put am for basket."

@blackgurl_debds said:

"KEYWORD: MAYBACH MUSIC 🤭GOD WHEN."

@naijahustlerr said:

"A joint with the biggest boss in the game @RickRoss Let’s get it."

Odumodu Blvck involved in ghastly auto crash

In a previous report by Legit.ng, rapper Odumodu Blvck trended online after he shared an update about him being involved in a ghastly auto crash.

Odumodu Blvck who shared pictures from the auto crash also posted a picture of him on a hospital bed.

Many of the rapper's fans and supporters have since flooded his social media page to express concerns as they pray for a speedy recovery.

Source: Legit.ng