Odumodu Blvck has claimed that music has not done anything for him and that he does not love it

According to him, music does not cheat anyone, it is what one puts into it that it gives back to the person

His utterance was greeted with criticism from fans who debated about his words and taunted him about his career

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodu Blvck, has stated that he does not love music.

The Juju crooner was granting an interview about his career when he made the utterance. According to him, music has not done anything for him, so he does not love it.

Fans react to Odumodu Blvck's interview. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The music star, who got a house gift from Headies organisers, said music does not cheat anyone, it is what you put in that you get back.

Odumodu Blvck explains what he means

In the recording, the singer said that it was all the efforts he has been putting into music that produced the result that people were seeing.

The artist, who celebrated his mother also disclosed that he was friends with music.

His utterance sparked debate among music lovers, and they shared their take about how confusing his utterance was.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Odumodu Blvck's utterance

Netizens reacted to the interview granted by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@johnnyakan2:

"Weyre don taste music money .E come dey Capp nonsense."

@TemmyCakes_:

"I no understand wetin he dey talk."

@JbrandyOfficial:

"Me sef."

@DiabloChaze:

"Odumodu just wan scatter people brain. Werey don get gbain."

@olabisof_lag23:

"With the rubb!sh way him Dey sing."

@augiwilliams:

"Isn’t that the same for every career, what you put it is what you get. Abeg which wan be dis."

@Wemzlaw:

"Oh so that's why he wears a cap."

@Nhelycake:

"Too much sense in here if you’re high."

Davido laughs at Odumodu Blvck

Legit.ng previously reported that the Timeless crooner had shared his take after Odumodu Blvck released a song.

Odumodu Blvck and Tobe Nwigwe had dropped a single which was like a Christian song because of the solemn sound and lyrics.

In the comment section of the cover of the video, Davido said that it was good to be calming down once a while.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng