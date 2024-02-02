Renowned American rapper Rick Ross announced his intentions to collaborate with the fast-rising Nigerian talent Asake

American heavyweight rapper William Leonard Roberts II, known professionally as Rick Ross, has declared his plans to work with Nigerian fast-rising talent Asake.

The record producer expressed his elation towards his upcoming project, which is solely centred on African heritage.

A high-spirited video revealed that he would be working with 12 African artists from 12 countries to diversify the vision of his new album.

Rozay asserted that this would be the biggest project Africans will ever see in a long while.

Alongside Asake, he mentioned Stonebwoy and Black Sheriff from Ghana, Nasty C from South Africa, and more.

Netizens react to the video of Rick Ross

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tamuzki:

"IT CAN NEVER BE THE BIGGEST THING IN AFRICA, RESPECTFULLY."

qualityent90:

"Music is back to Africa! African music in shops, malls, restaurants, airport, everywhere in the world."

fatzytharealest:

"Don’t get too excited!!! Rozay is a trendy guy now."

princealio_the_greatest:

"Africa is already Big.. he’s doing it when we don’t need it anymore .. he should have done it 8 years ago.. would have been big but now is just gon be a regular normal song but I’ll still listen to it."

ajadiiiii:

"This one talking like he’s trying to help, oga we’re the hottest in the universe don’t talk like we’re babies Shey you understand."

songsofmexi:

"If you want to work with African artist, kindly look to work with underrated and underground artist."

