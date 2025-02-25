Rapper Odumodu Blvck is trending on social media after he shared an update about him being involved in a ghastly auto crash

Odumodu Blvck who shared pictures from the auto crash also shared a picture of him on a hospital bed

Many of the rapper's fans and supporters have since flooded his social media page to express concerns as they pray for a speedy recovery

Prayers are pouring in for Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodu Blvck following reports of him being involved in a ghastly auto crash.

Odumodu Blvck who made it to this year's Headies Awards nomination list shared pictures of an auto crash with a security officer spotted in one of the photos on Tuesday, February 25, stirring reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms.

Some minutes later, a picture of Odumodu Blvck in a hospital bed receiving treatment was shared on his official X handle. It also came with an update that the rapper survived the auto crash.

Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming, " the caption read.

See the picture of Odumodu Blvck on a hospital bed below:

Below are pictures from the auto crash Odumodu Blvck was involved in below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Odumodu Blvck made headlines after he reacted to viral reports on the amount he spends on smoke each day and weekly.

Odumodu in a video with Carter Efe had bragged about spending a whopping sum of N2 million every day, totalling N14 million per week on smoke.

However, the rapper denied the claim after his aunty sent him the report on WhatsApp.

Reactions as Odumodu survives auto crash

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from many of Odumodu Blvck's fans and supporters. Read their comments below:

Iamskununzy said:

"Look at a Nigerian hospital?! even with all your money, you may not be saved during an emergency here."

unshi9_Music reacted:

"Big Kala self dey collect drip .. Na wa for Malaria oh, he no Dey fear “Anti world Gangsta."

Dhavidtips commented:

"Why you open mouth for bed. Dem Dan dey pass your smoke for dream again cause smoke self Dey comot for your mouth. But seriously. We thank God for life. Quick recovery."

Chinonxo_ said:

"Prophecy must be fulfilled It's not your time yet."

Kpanti_mama01 reacted:

"Bruhhhhhhhh Thank God for your life. Your mama prayers the work Ajeh."

HereSaif18 said:

"in my life i never thought a celeb could ever get into an accident omo, me wey bin dey reason say their wealth makes them supremely invincible to stuffs like this. happy for your survival and life bro."

Dhavidtips reacted:

"Omo thank God for life. Real machine nearly wan take fake machine comot for industry. We thank God for life. Congratulation."

What Odumodu Blvck said about music

Legit.ng previously reported that the rapper made a bold claim about his career and his achievements.

According to Odumodu, music does not cheat anyone, it is what one puts into it that it gives back to the person.

His comment was greeted with criticism from fans, who debated about his words and taunted him about his career.

