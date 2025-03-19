A trending video of popular human robot, Jarvis Jadrolita reacting to her man's public confession has gone viral

In the video, her man had openly announced his intention to get married to her despite their constant clash with each other

Jarvis was seen in the video blushing and smiling, while noting that she believed her man Peller's words

A romantic video of popular social media personality Jarvis Jadrolita and her partner Peller has captured the hearts of many online.

The video showed her heartwarming reaction as Peller publicly declared his intention to marry her.

Jarvis blushes as Peller reveals intention to marry her

The clip posted by @realjadrolita quickly went viral, with many viewers praising Peller's romantic gesture and admiring their relationship.

In the video, Peller confidently stated, "I already know how this thing is going to end. I'm going to marry you."

Jarvis's reaction was priceless, as she blushed and smiled, clearly amazed by Peller's words.

She affectionately referred to him as "My Odogwu" and expressed her trust in him, saying, "I believe you."

Reactions trail video of Jarvis and Peller

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Princess Samuel said:

"You will meet your own odogwu before the end of this year in Jesus name."

@OYIN wrote:

"Daddy is not Rich. Mummy is not Rich But you will be the one to change the story. Amen claim it."

@Happiness68412 said:

"I kneel down and make this prayer for me and you may we never lack or witness any bad news this year in Jesus name amen."

@LUXE NG asked:

"So all of Una dey online una no come my shop opening?"

@Chinko said:

"Finally who notice that they are almost speaking Igbo here so wonderful."

@kenny said:

"The number of times I've watched this is unhealthy. I just love you both."

@FOOTWEARS VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"Can we all agree that this is the best so far. I know some haters will still disagree."

@MARIE said:

"I like how Jarvis is very honest and how she’s taking a good care of her Odogwu I pray I should find a lady like her on this earth."

@wisdom said:

"God that turned water into wine will turn our sorrows into blessings if you believe drop heart."

@kimkim said:

"God, please bless my guy to be my own odogwu. He's willing to do more but God please."

@OPJ backup said:

"Whether you marry late or early, my prayer for you is that you will marry the right person in Jesus' mighty name congratulations."

@Ever said:

"At least I was among the 10th people that commented on your video since thank you Jesus."

@Nabila Mignouna added:

"Ooooooooh my god they are so perfect, and beautiful at the same time."

Watch the video here:

