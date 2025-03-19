An old video of Nathaniel Bassey sharing why he does not charge churches to minister has resurfaced online

This comes amid the disagreement between Pastor Femi Lazarus and singer Timi Dakolo on gospel singers charging for their services and ministration

Nathaniel Bassey's comment in the video has further stirred up reactions as many continue to share their opinions about the topic

A throwback video of gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey 2021 has resurfaced online amid the trending topic of whether his colleagues should charge money for their ministrations and services in churches and Christian events.

The topic went viral following soul singer Timi Dakolo's response to a viral video of Pastor Femi Lazarus berating gospel singers who charge money to minister in churches.

Nathaniel Bassey says his decision not to charge is a personal consecration. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

Nathaniel while speaking at a Christian event said he doesn't charge for being invited to minister to God and his people.

The singer disclosed it is a personal consecration which has worked for him.

"When people call me to come and minister they are doing two things, first to come and minister to God and his people. I can't charge God to minister to him, how much did he charge me for his blood on the cross of calvary. The blood that is the very reason for my ministry. It is a personal consecration and it has worked for me, so why leave what is working, if i share some of my testimony people will be jealous," he said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that an alleged rate card a gospel singer sent to a church as a pre-condition for being invited emerged online.

The rate card included an honorarium of $10k, hotel accommodation, among others.

Nathaniel Bassey says God has been coming through for him despite not charging to minister. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

Watch video as Nathaniel Bassey shares why he doesn't charge money:

Reactions trail Nathaniel Bassey's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

funmidoyle said:

"That’s why you’re different and we love you for that. Ministration is a form of the gospel. Why should you charge when it is free to all."

omorewahairwig reacted:

"Pastor Nath is just too awesome ,I love how He brag about GOD.. why will God not bless him beyond measures."

marsh_melow_ said:

"This pastor nath eehhh! He's one man of God that i can vouch that God personally called . Such an amazing man."

joshtosp5 reacted:

"Is a personal decision and his relationship with God and God is blessing him.He doesn't charge to minister."

house_of_voche said:

"He said it is a personal consecration."

pbellebeautyng reacted:

"So he doesn’t charge to minister?"

powellcity87 reacted:

"Stop deceiving people how do you now pay for your bills and look this good and have all the good things you have."

Dunsin Oyekan says he doesn't charge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan also shared his opinion on a heated debate about some of his colleagues charging to minister like secular singers.

Dunsin Oyekan stated that while he doesn't charge to minister in churches, some of his colleagues who do so have their reasons behind it.

"I called it your consecration, my consecration demands that I don't charge, but God blesses me," Dunsin said.

