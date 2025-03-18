Street pop artist Portable is currently under scrutiny after he was spotted outside with one of his cars, a Benz

How the singer was driving the luxury automobile seemed to have irritated many people online as they called him

However, some eagle-eyed netizens noticed that his ride lacked a feature that would have made him more presentable, triggering hot takes online

Singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has faced harsh criticism from Nigerians following his recent public appearance.

The Zazu music star was spotted on the road by a young man, who recorded a video of his unusual behaviour while driving.

Portable brutally and his Benz trend. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Portable is seen shirtless, smoking a stick of weed, and steering his car.

The man who filmed the video also pointed out the controversial act was driving a Benz but refused to turn on the car's air conditioning despite the hot weather.

Portable and his Benz get people talking online. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The video quickly went viral, with many people online questioning why Portable was so determined not to use his car's AC, sparking a flurry of online debate.

Watch the video below:

Portable and his Benz trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@PresidentCyber1 wrote:

"This guy like dirty things sha o! Dirty cars, dirty backgrounds, dirty women, dirty songs, dirty outfits, dirty brand, everything dirty."

@nutkingy said:

Portable can't even maintain a clean benz that was gifted to him talk more of a wife

wizfx369 wrote:

"Coming from someone that's in a korope bus😂. As a car owner sometimes you will just feel like feeling the winds while driving."

sir__shades said:

"See as that fine car just look rough and dirty..this guy na pig like very gutter boy clothe no fit am car sef no fit am money sef no fit am."

engineerfgo11 reacted:

"Do on AC this your problem is that your problem, this small small blogger used to carry something that you no even have any meaning."

softboy_swag01 said:

"So somebody can not drive a car without AC?? Poor man always be the one."

smarthorse18 reacted:

"Naija self ...imagine something wey e suppose dey one corner dey smoke ...e dey drive dey smoke am ...oga oooo...if na another person pikin now ...Dem go carry am."

@kayodedfirst wrote:

If u get sense u go see say him dey smoke cigar… why u go close all the window dey smoke cigar

@AyodeleOlu65234 said:

"this one na foolish post, so becasue he is celeb now, he cant enjoy fresh air again? no be him say make u no see money buy car na, thats why u dey enter danfo. Try buy bike first be4 u start to dey complain say someone no on ac."

revcomedian worte:

"Person wey dey inside danfo wey go still drag change with conductor dey shade person wey buy fuel of almost 1k per litre for him own Benz 😂😂. Omo people dey oo."

Skepta reacts to Portable's video

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Skepta had shown more love to Portable despite his controversies. He also threw his weight behind Portable and spoke about some of his attitudes.

In the message, he explained that he has seen the way Portable jumps gate, and shows off his account statement on social media.

The singer said he can see the kind of energy that Portable displays, but he cannot try such himself. However, fans were not impressed about Skepta's reaction to Portable's tantrums.

