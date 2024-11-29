Nigerian billionaire Jowizaza holds traditional wedding, peeps react: “Good girls are winning”
- Nigerian businessman and socialite Jowizaza has traditionally tied the knot to his fiancée, Melanie
- A video has surfaced online depicting amazing moments from Jowizaza and Melanie's traditional wedding
- The indoor event was attended by family and close friends, as the newly married couple beamed with joy over their celebration
Nigerian billionaire and businessman Joseph Ezeokafor Jr aka Jowizaza and his beau Melanie recently held their traditional wedding in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends.
The wedding showcased the couple's cultural heritage, including the meaningful tradition of the bride offering a cup of drink to Jowizaza, symbolising her recognition of him as her husband in front of her family.
This lovely ritual, as well as other touching moments, were captured on camera, highlighting the occasion's elegance and ethnic pride. Attendees appreciated the bride's beautiful presentation.
Though small, the event highlighted the grandeur associated with Jowizaza, who is well-known in business circles.
Watch the video below:
See what netizens are saying
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
omobo__wale:
"The good girls will be winning while the baddie will be for street in jesus name I pray."
mall.y7011:
"All this girls wey Dey do BBL 😂 Una go cry cuz nobody’s wey wan marry Una."
mrpresidennnt:
"See as future Billionaire hand dey touch my comment."
whistleblowerafrika:
"Taking for where. That guy wey de knack all the Lagos big and small girls. Better male ashana nai e b."
whistleblowerafrika:
"Taking for where. That guy wey de knack all the Lagos big and small girls. Better male ashana nai e b."
yomideee_:
"I don ready to love.wetin my parent tell me this morning touch me."
veevyann_:
"And the end of the day no be by BBL or lip filler or nose contour."
official_glorioux:
"Thank God say I nor rush do bbl 😂🤣🤣 I knew our turn would come."
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.