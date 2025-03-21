BBNaija star Mercy Eke is making headlines over her choice of outfits for class in the UK while doing her Master's degree

A video made the rounds showing a compilation of some of the things the reality star rocked to class

The clip was met with mixed reactions with some netizens condemning Mercy Eke for being fashionable to class

BBNaija star Mercy Eke has drawn attention on social media for rocking stylish outfits to her master's class in the UK.

Recall that Legit.ng reported on how Mercy Eke abandoned her Lamborghini drama on social media to announce that she was furthering her studies by undergoing a master's program in the UK. This news was met with praise from many Nigerians.

However, after a video of the former reality star’s outfits to class made the rounds, some netizens started to have mixed feelings.

Reactions as Mercy Eke rocks stylish outfits to UK MBA class.

Mercy Eke, who was arguably one of the most fashionable BBNaija housemates during her time, made the news after a clip went viral showing the different stylish outfits she rocked to her MBA class.

The video was accompanied by a caption explaining that the Nigerian socialite was maintaining steeze while pursuing her MBA. Mercy Eke kept her outfits casual but stylish by pairing staple and smart-looking pieces with lovely footwear.

See the video below:

Reactions as Mercy Eke looks stylish to MBA class

The video compilation of Mercy Eke’s stylish outfits at her MBA class raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them praised her for furthering her studies, others condemned her for looking too nice to class:

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke looks stylish to MBA class.

Janeypuella said:

“MBA is not for maintaining steeze. It is cumbersome.”

Yeyetunder said:

“Are you sure you understand the teaching? NO EXPOOOO.”

Remyzbae wrote:

“Fashion school??”

Nkeiruka_bahista said:

“Very funny.To each his own sha, schooling abroad is not beans o.”

Vivicaanuforo said:

“Can’t someone baff up to school again? Which one is studying abroad is not beans” After all everybody go sha wear clot go the class some just choose to be more intentional about how they combine the clothes no be everybody won go abroad go dey wear Chinese wig wey tangible cos they think nobody abroad can tell it apart from a real wig🙄.”

Illegal_wealth said:

“This one go know book sooo.....?😂😂”

Kennethrupert2 said:

“Masters on what exactly.”

Royal_natural_hair said:

“Self goal and self development are the real deals. Weldone Mercy 🙌.”

Oxfordbridgetours wrote:

“At least she's going to classes before some dumb people say she runs the certificate you will think UK is like your country.”

Maryajator wrote:

“I will give it to her. She is good with fashion and color blends. Looking pretty always.”

Teeto__olayeni said:

“I am all about self growth and self development/improvement 😍😍😍😍. Go Girl❤️.”

Mercy Eke's boo gifts her $100k cash

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Eke’s 31st birthday celebration caused a buzz on social media over the fancy gifts she received from well-wishers.

As Mercy turned new age on September 29, 2024, she went live on her Instagram page on the morning of her big day to unveil her gifts.

In the video, Mercy was surrounded by balloons as friends and staff gathered around to join her in celebrating. The socialite was also seen opening a red box filled with bundles of $100 bills given to her by her mystery man.

