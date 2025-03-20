Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has left many speculating as she spoke about her life and what she presents to the public

Recall that the actress’ marriage has been in the news after rumours spread that her husband Ned Nwoko fathered her colleague Chike Ike’s newborn

The mum of two taunted her haters by highlighting how she shields certain parts of their life from the public

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has sent a sharp message to naysayers amid a series of rumours trailing her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

On Friday, February 28, Legit.ng reported that Regina returned to Instagram with an eye-catching video of herself dancing to Psquare's Game Over song.

Regina Daniels taunts critics with new post about her life. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

This was after Regina Daniels suddenly deactivated her Instagram account amid claims that Ned Nwoko reportedly has a child with her colleague Chika Ike, which he has denied.

Following this, the politician has been making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, while the actress keeps entertaining her followers with new pictures of herself.

In a recent post, Regina reflected on her desire to control the narrative around her personal life.

According to the mum of two, she is selectively sharing certain aspects of her life with the public, and may not be revealing everything about her.

She wrote:

“I give you what I want you to see. You make out what you want to see with your eyes.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood actress' return to photo-sharing platform Instagram after deactivating her page for over a week is a trending topic online with her brother Sweezzy adding to the drama.

Fans and followers of Regina also noticed something different on her page after she shared a steamy video to announce her return to Instagram.

Some of her fans noticed the pictures of her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, were gone except for a few. They also pointed out that the actress had also flanked off his name from her Instagram bio.

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cruise_queen1999 wrote:

"Best in captions😂😂😂😂😂she dey multi task."

egob_ekee said:

"The quotes these days,e no Dey match with the pictures o😂love you regardless."

bunyenyezijesca said:

"The truth is, @regina.daniels is more beautiful than 100% of her haters. No person carry such beauty and carry hate. Check them and prove me wrong. You love her,you hate her, she's beautiful ."

millians_tasty wrote:

"Regina you better warn your ancestor o 🥺 tell am make him leave us alone oo."

trenchesblog_news said:

"Na we go advice you still this year regardless, you go explain tire."

the_tafa wrote:

"Help us to tell Grandpa that that thing wey talk for house say make bloggers get Office, make he no talk that kind thing again o. My regards to him."

royal.syl_via reacted:

"Advertising your brand or trying to send a message about your life through a regular post..."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila Charani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported all seemed not to be well between Regina and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

Regina and Laila, who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banter, were no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

