Nigerian model and fashion entrepreneur Temi Otedola is having one of the most memorable moments of her life as her husband Mr Eazi surprised her on her 29th birthday.

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of Femi Otedola’s daughters, Temi clocked 29 on March 20 to the joy of numerous fans on social media.

The billionaire’s daughter took to her official Instagram account to announce her birthday to her numerous followers.

Temi shared the big news by posting a series of photos of herself rocking a lovely blue dress. In the snaps, the actress and fashion influencer wore the Grecian-style inspired dress paired with bold gold accessories such as chunky bangles on her wrists and chunky dangling earrings.

Not stopping there, the birthday girl also posted a photo of a large bouquet of red roses which she must have received on her big day.

Temi Otedola accompanied her stunning birthday photos with a simple caption where she disclosed her age and shared her plan for the rest of the year.

Mr Eazi surprises wife

In a series of Instagram stories, the fast-rising actress shared how her husband, Mr Eazi, surprised her on her special day.

Temi explained that Mr. Eazi had told her they were heading out for breakfast, but when they arrived at the restaurant, she was shocked to find that he had invited three of her friends who were not in the country.

On seeing the three women rocking a black branded top with her name boldly written in a blue colour, Temi screamed for joy as she went to meet her friends.

Watch the video below:

Temi and Mr Eazi trend online

official_val09 said:

"3 best friend how una take dey get 1 bestie self 😂😂nor be me when get bad character."

home_acesories01 wrote:

"Fiance till forever kilode, make una marry joor."

michel_cute26 said:

"Chai 😩 even if na odiegwu make una still find give me na."

dr_chidominica wrote:

"This is how my man needs to fly in @_neloh @chioma_okeh @oroma_dc for me to any venue I pick for my wedding😂😂😂 I hope the three of you will pack your bags sharply ooo."

the_poshlady said:

"Hmmm, but why aren't they married yet? Abi they are also waiting for the "click"? "

iamthesherifat wrote:

"Point of correction he is her husband."

Temi Otedola's cooking skills gets fans talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola trended on social media after posting a video of herself cooking online.

Just recently, the actress, fashion influencer and socialite took to her TikTok page to share a clip of how she prepared yam and egg for her partner, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

