BBNaija star Mercy Eke has taken an interesting turn over the gift she received from her mystery boyfriend

The reality show star went live on her Instagram page to showcase her gifts, and her man reportedly surprised her with $100,000

The video of the sweet moment went viral on social media, and netizens had a lot of things to say about it

BBNaija star Mercy Eke’s 31st birthday celebration is still causing a buzz on social media over the fancy gifts she received from well-wishers.

As Mercy turned new age on September 29, 2024, she went live on her Instagram page on the morning of her big day to unveil her gifts.

In the video, Mercy was surrounded by balloons as friends and staff gathered around to join her in celebrating. The socialite was also seen opening a red box filled with bundles of $100 bills.

The bundles of dollars were 10 in total, amounting to $100,000. However, that was not all. There was also a brand new iPhone 16 in the box and bundles of N1000 naira notes under the dollars.

Mercy could not hide her excitement. After seeing the money inside the box, she started to scream and jump. The box was said to have been sent by her mystery boyfriend.

See the clip below:

Fans react as Mercy gets $100k dollars on birthday

News of Mercy Eke getting $100k from her mystery boyfriend soon spread on social media and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them expressed their doubts while others asked about the identity of her man.

Read their comments below:

Blessed said it was huge:

This tweep wondered how EFCC will react to it:

Winifred said she wasn’t supposed to be surprised:

Ade asked if it was money laundering:

Cheery had doubts:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

lisa_tanko:

“What episode are we watching right now abeg? I’m lost.”

visuals_by_thekentro:

“100m dollars really? Really? ReALLY? cmon now ko necessary.”

chinonso_95:

“Una no d tire with this lifestyle.”

Somisignature:

“Believe anything on social media at your own peril 😂.”

Besumeh2018:

“Naira dey inside the box ...abeg stop.”

Bettyokafor90:

“Her man or her woman?”

Buttylaw:

“Nice skit!😂😂😂”

emaokure:

“Happy birthday to her ooooo. 🚶‍♀️”

Fabricdepot1:

“100 million dollars? Inside that carton? No be million oo. Una sabi cap sha.😂😂”

Ebiroyalty:

“Who be the man?”

ekieriamiantoe:

“God abeg na this kind surprise I want for my birthday.”

jeneefar07:

“100m dollars??? Come on guys.”

Joycediva15:

“Chai naija my country 😂.”

Realdreamclothiers:

“Dey play 😂.”

ifyfajem:

“Staged 😂.”

armani870:

“Stop this Nonsense😂.”

ebiroyalty:

“Believe it at ur own risk.”

Toyin_ajose:

“Na wa oo 100million ko 😂.”

omolaraqueen7:

“Mercy never leave this fake audio surprise thing 😢.”

Eunicemikel:

“This biggy children wen una go dey real for dis life 😂.”

eunicemikel:

“Dis mercy and lie lie 5/6😂😂😂.”

taofik_kassim:

“Oya do quick. Aboki dey wait behind camera to collect back him dollars 😂.”

de_moshood:

“Nigerians have figure problems. 😂 Lmaooo not even Dangote go give such cash.”

realolopele1:

“This fake life sha.”

enyeny30:

“The man no get name ni?????”

Gorgeously_ann:

“Too old for this fake life😂.”

Ebiroyalty:

“Una lie tumuch tag the man.”

dwise_clothings01:

“I for say wow, but i know say na lie,wat msg are really passing.”

Mercy Eke apologises to Onyeka's team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke was recently dragged into BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama over a tweet that was shared on her page about Onyeka.

Recall that Onyeka started making social media headlines over her fight with returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe. While some netizens praised her, others did not. One of the negative comments about Onyeka came from Mercy Eke’s official X page.

In the now-deleted tweet, the No Loose Guard housemate was called a gold digger for being close to the Mbadiwe twins. Not stopping there, it was added that they had no gold.

Source: Legit.ng