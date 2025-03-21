Nigerian content creator Egungun is making headlines over the sweet way he celebrated his wife for giving birth to their first child

In an emotional video that was posted online, the media personality surprised his wife with gospel singer, Tope Alabi, in her labour room

Egungun’s wife’s touching reaction to the sweet surprise moved many netizens to drop their hot takes

Nigerian video creator Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun surprised his wife, Adejoke aka Pashotah with gospel singer, Tope Alabi, in her labour room.

Recall that news spread online that Egungun and Pashotah had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. In a new development, the media personality gave fans a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes after his wife gave birth.

On his Instagram page, Egungun posted a video of how he got popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi, to surprise his wife and new mum shortly after the delivery of their son.

Tope Alabi walked into Pashotah’s maternity ward and started off by singing songs of praise to God. Egungun’s wife could not hide her surprise and was seen covering her mouth with her hands. She later regained her composure and gave Tope Alabi a hug before joining her to sing while shedding tears.

Egungun accompanied the sweet video with a caption that reads:

“Surprised my queen 👑 @pashotah for bringing our little blessing into the world🥹❤️ Big thanks to @tope_alabi_”

See the sweet video below:

Reactions as Egugun surprises wife with Tope Alabi

The sweet video of Egungun surprising his wife with Tope Alabi in the labour room warmed the hearts of many Nigerians:

Twinz_love said:

“This is toooo cute 😍.”

Agent_hopa said:

“Love is sweet when you have money.”

Yemmite_rebeauty_makeup said:

“Awwww this is too beautiful 😍.”

Kween_tiwalope said:

“Goosebumps 😍 Big congratulations 🎉 to you both.”

Vassilia.collections wrote:

“Awwwwn, congratulations to the family❤️.”

Ocheihotukada wrote:

“You see those tears? too real!! Only she knows what she saw in that delivery room.”

Girlfromthe9os said:

“Why am I tearing up for a stranger?😢😂God is so good😍.”

Empresspowei wrote:

“So sweet 😍.”

Decor_bymsa said:

“This is so wholesome. A whole worship concert in my room after having a babay😍.”

Thefirstladyomorewa said:

“Soo heartwarming 😍😍😍😍If GOD takes you to that room and bring you and your baby out alive ,you will cry a cry of joy ..is really a thing of thanksgiving to YESHUA..🙌 congratulations ❤️.”

Egungun replies Klinton Cod

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Egungun finally responded to comedian Ekene Clinton Egbuna, aka Klinton Cod, on social media.

Recall that Klinton Cod had dragged Egungun for his type of content and blamed him for the rot in the society.

The content creator ignored the comedian’s post even though it generated an online buzz. However, Egungun had a change of heart after Klinton Cod also included his wife in the discussion. Shortly after, Egungun took to his Instagram stories to finally reply to the comedian. The ‘That’s Massive’ star started by saying that all will not be well with Klinton for calling his wife.

