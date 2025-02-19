Nigerian comedian Klinton Cod has called out video creator Egungun on social media over his content type

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Klinton Cod blamed Egungun for reducing the value of women and corrupting young boys

Klinton Cod’s video went viral online and it raised mixed feelings from social media users with many of them taking sides on the matter

Nigerian comedian Ekene Clinton Egbuna aka Klinton Cod has called out media personality Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun of Lagos.

Just recently, Klinton Cod decided to speak on the kinds of content taking over social media and he spotlighted Egungun’s content as an example.

According to the comedian, Egungun’s content is meant to be on Only Fans and not Instagram. Klinton Cod called the content creator one of the problems of social media because he contaminates the minds of young boys and reduces the way women are meant to be seen.

Nigerians take sides as comedian Klinton Cod calls out Egungun over his social media content. Photos: @klintoncod, @_egungun

The comedian said:

“Egungun listen to me, your content is not supposed to be for Instagram, it’s supposed to be for Only Fans, I think you should go and create an account there because if we have to go after the blogs, we might as well go after the people complementing the blogs and you are part of the problem we have on Nigerian social media, you are part of the people promoting rubbish. You have 1.9 million perverts following your page. You contaminate the minds of young boys, you reduce the way women are meant to be seen, you diminish the act of being a woman, that’s what you do. Because what do you do as a content creator?”

Speaking further, Klinton Cod blasted the celebrities celebrating Egungun and even gifting him money. The comedian claimed that some women no longer consider themselves to be beautiful because of Egungun’s content and they would rather travel to Turkey to do cosmetic surgery.

He said:

“So many people are celebrating you, celebrities are celebrating you, they are even dashing you money. You are buying expensive cars, houses, for what? God will expose you guys one day walahi! You guys have scattered our social media with rubbish type of content. Look at young women now, they will see the kind of women that you celebrate. An average beautiful woman doesn’t think she’s pretty anymore because they feel ‘my body is not the type of body that Egungun celebrates so they have to take their life’s saving to Turkey to go and enhance their look.”

On a final note, Klinton Cod said he missed the says when proper content used to be on social media. See his video below:

Reactions as Klinton Cod slams Egungun

Klinton Cod’s video where he blasted Egungun soon went viral on social media and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. While several of them agreed with the comedian, others said Klinton Cod wasn’t a saint.

Mcmakopolo1 said:

“The last line we all miss it 💯… back in the days when u only had 15 seconds to pass the message. ..l times have really changed.”

Jamie_reginald said:

“This is the obvious truth but it’s coming from the wrong person though. how can a sportybet ambassador give this kind of comment when they’re both misleading the youths?”

Tolailori wrote:

“He reduced the way women are supposed to be presented ? I do not like egungun content, but my dear Brother, those ladies have nothing to represent. They don't care so why should egungun help them care for their lives or integrity? Why?”

Dnknaturefreshfood wrote:

“At last someone is saying the truth, too much nonsense out there as content 🙄.”

Legalislander wrote:

“So many nonsense on social media, I feel sorry for the next generation.”

Ag_emeka wrote:

“Coming from sportybet ambassador,I’m sure betting is destroying X1000.”

Obinwannechiemeka said:

“Speak Brotherly... Speak... I have prayed and prayed to stay away from erotikk images, but dis Egugu won't let me keep to my promise.”

Odirah.j said:

“Kinton 👏 you are saying the truth, but one thing is for sure a lot of Nigerians entered into content creation, skit making, podcasts today simply because there is no place in Nigeria to practice what they studied in school . If there are job opportunities in Nigeria trust me we may not know a lot of all this content creators. Everyone is looking for where to get there daily bread, so they will never see anything wrong with the kind of content they are putting out.”

Cacti.eth said:

“Until the government regulates the kinda of content everyone dish out we’ll keeping making nuisance popular.”

Comedianprivilegedson wrote:

“Am happy that people are now speaking up 👏👏👏👏👏👏I have been saying this.. watch someone come under this comment section and call you a envious person. Woke people.”

Egungun says his chef has 2 degrees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Egungun of Lagos said that most of his staff are graduates with 2:1 degrees.

Egungun had a quick chat with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, and he spoke about how education does not determine a person’s success.

In the video which was shared on Freeze’s Instagram page, the on-air-personality asked Egungun if his employees went to school and the video creator affirmed it, saying that he and his chef went to the University of Lagos together, he has two degrees and graduated with a 2:1.

