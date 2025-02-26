Nigerian video creator Egungun has reacted to comedian Klinton Cod condemning his kind of content

Shortly after Klinton Cod talked about Egungun’s wife online, the media personality decided to finally respond to him

The clapback from Egungun drew a series of reactions on social media with Nigerians taking sides on the matter

Nigerian video creator Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun has finally responded to comedian Ekene Clinton Egbuna aka Klinton Cod on social media.

Recall that Klinton Cod had dragged Egungun for his type of content and blamed him for the rot in the society.

Source: Instagram

The video creator ignored the comedian’s post even though it generated an online buzz. However, Egungun had a change of heart after Klinton Cod also included his wife in the discussion.

Shortly after, Egungun took to his Instagram stories to finally reply to the comedian. The ‘That’s Massive’ star started by saying that all will not be well with Klinton for calling his wife.

Egungun also addressed the talks of Klinton Cod being a betting ambassador despite condemning him for his content. According to the video creator, the comedian only tried to justify betting after he was called out for it.

Egungun wrote in part:

“You called me out first time, I no talk, now you dey call my wife name. Oga e dey pain your mama say na sporty bet ambassador you be. If e easy, why your mama japa go UK? 12 years, your mama still dey 600k followers, you just wake up dey call me out for what? Nigeria’s problems many, na me you take dey do topic, Ehh Sporty Bet ambassador.”

See screenshots of Egungun’s posts below:

Reactions as Egungun finally replies Klinton Cod

Egungun’s reply to Klinton Cod finally made social media headlines and Nigerians took sides on the matter.

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“If you use your moral compass to judge others, be ready to roll in the mud…Advice an adult? Extreme sports!”

Iam_ajebuttar6 wrote:

“Na yansh full this egungun brain nothing else. If this is ur response to defend ur content,u are very slow and it means he is right.”

Ace_marshalll wrote:

“Low IQ response.”

Futballpunter wrote:

“This should be the weakest comeback of the year, try again egungun.”

Iambiggysteve wrote:

“Egungun really no get sense. Replying with shoes?! God Abeg o 😂.”

Psdiamond07 said:

“You Don’t Tell People How To React After You Trigger Them.”

Micheal___x wrote:

“Bro attack him all you want, but how about you leave his mum outta the convo ? Nawa o.”

Victor__onyema said:

“If you insult my beautiful wife just to get at me simply because you want to be a moral police for the same thing you’re guilty of, my dear brother, I will come for your mom , your father, your sister, your grandparents and everyone related to you.”

Trendy_cocktailz said:

“Wen they loss the argument either they insult your parents or brag abt material stuff.”

Randomlifechapters said:

“Funny how he left the guy he has issues with to face the innocent mother🤦.”

Glowria_joe said:

“Egungun referring to your mama is referring to the guy himself. It’s a street code. But alot of persons don’t understand it that way. Especially the part he said, e easy your mama japa go uk. Na the guy Dey UK, no be the guy mama.”

Egungun says his chef has 2 degrees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Egungun of Lagos said most of his staff were graduates with 2:1 degrees.

Egungun had a quick chat with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, and he spoke about how education does not determine a person’s success.

In the video which was shared on Freeze’s Instagram page, the on-air-personality asked Egungun if his employees went to school and the video creator affirmed it, saying that he and his chef went to the University of Lagos together, he has two degrees and graduated with a 2:1.

