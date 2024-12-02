Xxssive has reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding skit maker Egungun and a lady in a viral video

In the clip, Xxssive said that Egungun was under duress or may be drunk before he acted in such a way

In the clip, he told the content creator what to do to his wife and who he owns explanation as fans drag him

Special Adviser to Delta state governor, Eseoghene Obire, better known as Xxssive has met the wrath of fans after he reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding skit maker Egungun and a lady.

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator's wife had cried out that a lady was about to blackmail her husband over a personal video.

Reacting to the controversial issue, Nkechi Blessing's lover made a video and blasted the lady. According to him, she was the one who enticed Egungun to the act.

Xxssive also explained that the content creator was under duress or was drunk when the lady recorded the video.

He asked how the lady knew Egungun was going to do what he did before she set her camera to record, if not that she influenced it.

Xxssive encourages Egungun, wife

Also in the clip, the businessman said that Egunfun does not own anyone an explanation. He added that he should call his wife, pamper her and express love to her.

Xxssive begged Egungun's wife to forgive him. He said that those mocking them were also in the same shoes.

The man, who helped an ailing fan months ago, blasted her critics and stated that some of them were in their side chic's house and will soon be exposed.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Xxssive's post

Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans to what Xxssive said. Here are some of the comments below:

@tosin_ighodaro_:

"Who drunk dey remember brush teeth?"

@chef_kemiblaq:

"God will heal you bro."

@jaay_spending_69:

"Nkechi hand bag don talk."

@berry360m:

"I’m be wrong by saying this but this bros no get sense naturally him just naturally mumu no vex bros na the truth."

@ayor_aad:

"Who never sin before make he throw stone, Abeg Precious, funmi, BIMPE, Amarachi and Mariam make una forgive me o because I fit dey una gallery."

@wurami_baby:

"This one na mumu."

@sammycruzz1:

"This one wey madam nkechi don use his brain take wash pant.

@body_skin_fix:

"This one go just open mouth waaaaaa, no wonder e fit him & NBS, Tueh."

@coldheartedeskay231:

"No worry , na turn by turn."

