Nollywood’s beloved actor Femi Adebayo has warmed the hearts of Nigerians with a touching update about his time with his grown daughter, Niniola Jannah.

On March 20, 2025, the Yoruba film star shared a post on his verified Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse into their daddy-daughter moments.

The post features pictures of Femi and Niniola radiating joy, paired with a caption that captures the depth of their bond.

In his heartfelt caption, Femi described how spending time with Niniola reminds him of life’s simplest yet most profound joys.

In his words;

"Watching her smile, hearing her laughter, and sharing these priceless memories remind me that life’s greatest joys are often the simplest."

The post wraps up with Femi’s gratitude, as he added, “Grateful for these moments, today and always. .”

Femi Adebayo's joyful moment with daughter

Femi Adebayo’s connection with Niniola Jannah goes beyond the glitz of fame—it’s a proper Naija father-daughter vibe.

Amidst the hustle of filming and entertaining millions, he carves out time to bond with his daughter, showing that family is never an afterthought.

His words about her laughter and smiles paint a vivid picture of a dad who finds pure happiness in being present, a value deeply rooted in Nigerian culture where family ties run strong.

Reactions to Femi Adebayo's relationship with his daughter

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare said;

"GOD bless You FM, this obligation is Forever priceless💯👌❤️❤️❤️…..Sign me in for “Daddy and daughter dates for life” i Miss My father too much that it hurt so bad"

@sabinatu.giwa said;

"Alhamdullilah....absolutely sir.These are priceless moment, may the love and care never fade away. In fact she is your first love PERIOP😂😂.I love seeing LOVEand peaceful coexistenceFemi Adebayo celebrates Chioma Chukwuka on her birthday"

@oyins_hairline said;

"May you live to reap all the fruits of your labour sir🙏 AMEN❤️🙏"

@omidan_olayinka said;

"May you always be happy INSHA ALLAH 🤲"

@_abdul_hakeemii said;

"Slay papy and daughter❤️❤️"

@adebimpetty said;

"Priceless moments for fathers are the ones shared with their children especially their daughters 😍"

@dasapek_beauty_solutions said;

"Well done daddy, we want to see more of this❤️"

@edidiong_pretty said;

"So beautiful😍😍 my husband spends so much precious moments with our daughter too😍😍❤️"

@molade2 said;

"She is indeed a blessing, whoever is training is doing a wonderful job. May Allah the almighty continue to bless them"

