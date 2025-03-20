Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, has taken over social media with her birthday celebration

On March 20, 2025, Temi turned 29 and she took to her Instagram page to announce it with stunning photos

Several fans were in awe of Temi in the photos and her husband, Mr Eazi, dropped a sweet comment that drew people's attention

One of Femi Otedola’s daughters, Temi Otedola, has clocked 29 to the joy of numerous fans on social media.

The billionaire’s daughter clocked the new age on March 20, 2025, and she took to her official Instagram account to announce her birthday to her numerous followers.

Mr Eazi and others react to Temi Otedola's 29th birthday. Photos: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi shared the big news by posting a series of photos of herself rocking a lovely blue dress. In the snaps, the actress and fashion influencer wore the Grecian-style inspired dress paired with bold gold accessories such as chunky bangles on her wrists and chunky dangling earrings.

Not stopping there, the birthday girl also posted a photo of a large bouquet of red roses which she must have received on her big day.

Temi Otedola accompanied her stunning birthday photos with a simple caption where she disclosed her age and shared her plan for the rest of the year. She wrote:

“29 will be the greatest yet !! happy birthday to meee 🌹🌹🌹”

See her post below:

Mr Eazi, others react to Temi Otedola’s 29th birthday

Temi Otedola’s 29th birthday announcement was met with celebration on social media. Several netizens including her husband, Mr Eazi shared their well wishes.

Mreazi wrote:

“Iyawo Send Aza make I press u something holy.”

Cuppymusic said:

“AMEN! 💙 ILYSM.”

Nancyisimeofficial said:

“Happy Birthday Temiii💙.”

Sweetamaka22 said:

“Wow 29 happy birthday ❤️.”

meyi.mo said:

“Happy birthday.”

Iamkingpromise said:

“More life Fam 💚.”

Chicago_moreblay said:

“More Linkos pretty 🎂 💜.”

Malzzykabz said:

“Blessings ma’am 🌻.”

Starqueen.dnaijabadest wrote:

“Happy birthday DON'S queen ❤️.”

Taupe_salon said:

“Happy birthday gorgeous 😍❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳.”

Signed.drj said:

“Our birthday princess!!!! 😍”

Temi Otedola's cooking skills gets fans talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola trended on social media after posting a video of herself cooking online.

Just recently, the actress, fashion influencer and socialite took to her TikTok page to share a clip of how she prepared yam and egg for her partner, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng