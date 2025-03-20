Nigerian singer 2baba’s new partner, Hon. Natasha Osawaru has publicly referred to the music star as her husband

In a video making the rounds, the young Edo state lawmaker was seen doing makeup on 2baba’s face

The viral video drew the attention of many Nigerians on the internet and some of them dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s partner, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, publicly referred to the music star as her husband to the surprise of many.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of the young Edo state lawmaker showing off her makeup skills to 2baba.

However, the award-winning musician was Hon. Natasha’s muse as she knelt in front of him with her makeup tools and proceeded to make him up.

2baba had lashes fixed with glittery eyeshadow as he kept his face still for Hon. Natasha to experiment with him. The clip was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“Making hubby up.”

Reactions as Hon. Natasha calls 2baba her husband

The video of Hon. Natasha making up for 2baba and also calling him her husband drew the attention of several Nigerians. Many of them shared their thoughts on the relationship between the celebrity duo:

Ray_queeni said:

“Na same Nathasha be this? Her face looks different every time.”

Fabnaijakids said:

“This one no ready to let go 2baba anytime soon ohh.”

Ferraribongkem said:

“2face Don jam karisika.”

Sunmisola.a wrote:

“Ha! Tell me how this is Natasha again? This babe na ogbanje 😩😭 chameleon no change pass am.”

Justnagz said:

“Natasha is someone I can never recognise.”

Sir_benjiz said:

“Na so TuBaba take go ?🤦‍♂️Baba fall hand.”

Theasawardrobe said:

“Hope we know say no be everybody this Veekee James love dey fit.”

___eniolami said:

“They both look like they’re on something. Lord have mercy!”

Timsleyd_ said:

“When you don’t respect yourself as a man the public will use you for entertainment 👏.”

Tomato_babyy wrote:

“It's finished 😂.”

Abiodunadekunle748 said:

“Wow 2baba is inside native black pot, it's well oooo 😢.”

Dr_alwaysrozy said:

“No be mumu be dis 😂.”

Sparklinchocho said:

“Our Legend is a goner…. As in O ti lo!”

2baba's appearance with Hon. Natasha raises concerns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba got the internet buzzing after a picture of his recent appearance surfaced online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba's family filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS), stating that he had gone missing.

The recent picture saw the singer posing with his new lover Natasha alongside another woman in the picture. Reports claimed that the photograph was taken in the capital city of Abuja.

