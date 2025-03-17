Nigerian singer Asake’s baby mama Adijat, is back in the news over her recent video making the rounds online

In the viral clip, the Lonely At The Top crooner’s child’s mother was seen vibing to one of his popular song

The viral video raised mixed feelings among Nigerians with several of them commenting on Asake’s baby mama’s appearance

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade’s baby mama Adijat is making headlines over a video of her dancing to one of his songs.

Recall that Adijat came into the spotlight after Asake’s father was allegedly begging for funds online to take care of his health after the music star reportedly abandoned him.

This move opened a can of worms against the former YBNL star leading to Nigerians discovering that he had a baby mama and an 11-year-old daughter.

Shortly after Asake’s baby mama spoke about their relationship and how the Grammy-nominated musician allegedly abandoned her after his rise to fame, a video made the rounds of her listening to one of his songs.

In the viral clip, Adijat was seen singing along to Asake’s track titled Uhh Yeahh and also dancing to the beat of the music. See the video below:

Reactions as Asake’s baby mama dances to his song

The viral video of Asake’s baby mama dancing to one of his songs raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Many used it as an opportunity to speak about the relationship between the singer and his child’s mother while others commented on her appearance:

Fholooks_1 said:

“Beautiful Lady.”

Mummiitoluoflagos said:

“She's naturally beautiful ❤️.”

Yomas_cakes_and_confectionery said:

“If she see better money, she go Tush up, she’s beautiful.”

Mayokun___baby wrote:

“She so beautiful ❤️ na small upgrade she need 😢.”

Ennygold1 wrote:

“That's why I respect Olamide, he got married to the lady he knew when he was nobody. If money touch this asake baby mama, she will be so beautiful.”

Pjbeautybrand said:

“She’s beautiful 😍😍but NO ,he prefer Awon oni silicone beauty …MEN !!!”

Iamadunniade01 said:

“Na baddy dem go dey look for.”

Skincity_by_moonstone said:

“If I be asake too I go find another babe jaree una go Just dey lie 😂😂yes she fine but she no fit run the package wey asake want…asake should press her 50million Abeg.”

Iamdejavoo_ wrote:

“To me Asake no really get good adviser . If he pimp dis babe wella she go Dey loyal unlike the ones wey their eyes don tear finish.”

Abike_smile wrote:

“Honestly man no be wetin good;: dis aunty is so pretty men.”

Atkn_dabliss_skincare said:

“She's very beautiful even more than the girls asake his moving around with, she just need just a little touch ❤️ lobatan.

Ajskinbeauty said:

“This babe fine fr 😍nah baddie asake dey look for 🙄he go learn in hard way 😏.”

Asake's baby mama spills details about singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake's alleged baby mama, Adijat, opened up about the singer.

In a recording making the rounds online, the mother of one granted an interview with Bukky Majek about the singer's role in his daughter's life.

According to her, she used to support him financially when he had nothing. She disclosed that while he was schooling in Osun state, she would send him money from her thrift, and they both kept in touch.

