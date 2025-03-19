Nigerian tomboy TikTok star, Blackchully’s motherhood journey has made her a trending topic for the umpteenth time

Just recently, the content creator shared a video showing the strange way she carried her newborn son

The viral clip triggered reactions from many Nigerians as several of them expressed their dissatisfaction

Nigerian tomboy TikTok star, Anizoba Ijeoma Precious aka Blackchully is in the news over how she carried her newborn son in a viral video.

Just recently, the first-time mum posted a video on her Instagram page of herself and her young child rocking matching outfits.

However, what drew the attention of Nigerians was the way Blackchully carried her child in the video.

Nigerians react as video of Blackchully carrying child raises concerns. Photos: @Blackchully_scorpion

The TikTok star was in full tomboy mode as she held on to her son like a handbag and carried him with one arm on her hip while walking with a bounce in her steps.

Blackchully accompanied the video with a caption stating her child’s position in her life. According to her, he is her only son.

See the video below:

Reactions to video of Blackchully carrying son

The video of Blackchully strangely carrying her son like a handbag soon went viral on social media and it triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them condemned her for it:

Nigerians react as Blackchully shares video of strange way she carried son. Photos: @blackchully_scorpion

Adedamola_tomi said:

“Ohh noooo,this is so annoying.”

Iam_ajebuttar6 said:

“I first think say na doll baby o. Wen small pikin born pikin naso him dey be. Carry my child like that cuz of content we go get problem o.”

Jessie_dovey said:

“😂😂😂😂😂 God abeg oo.. pikin don turn to accessories.... Na u Sabi we no get right to tell u wetin to do with your pikin . If u like turn am to autogele put for head.”

Teeto__olayeni wrote:

“Kukuma put am for pocket. Oponu jatijati.”

Roma_harts said:

“Na y I like America, you do anyhow like who no get sense, dey collect the innocent child from u.”

City_gworll wrote:

“Omo them need find this girl beat am wetin no good ehn.”

Bigbillyjean said:

“If nah US them for don collect that pikin for her hand.”

City_gworll said:

“Then why give birth if you know you’ll just suffer the innocent child like that.”

Tutuski__ said:

“Child protective service should be a huge thing in Nigeria.”

Ur_gurlrjay said:

“Genz parents are really doing things.”

Blackchully dedicates son in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Blackchully took to her TikTok page to share the news of her childbirth with numerous fans.

Recall that Blackchully’s masculine mannerisms made it hard for netizens to believe that she was settling down with a man and having his child.

In a surprising turn of events, Blackchully took to her TikTok page to post videos showing her pregnancy journey and how she eventually gave birth to a baby boy. Not stopping there, the content creator also took her baby to church to dedicate him to God.

Blackchully let go of her usual masculine outfits and rocked a blue lace blouse and wrapper with a matching headscarf. Her newborn son also had a tiny outfit sewn for him from the same material.

