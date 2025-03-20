Cubana Chiefpriest has shared another video to throw a shade at the suspended governor of Rivers state

The number citizen of the state had been suspended for some months by the President Tinubu over happenings in the state

In a video shared by the barman, he shared the alleged reason the governor was temporally removed from his seat

Celebrity barman, Pascal Ogechukwu fondly called Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to throw shade at the suspended governor of Rivers state over his plight.

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of the state, had been suspended by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu along with some lawmakers in the state.

Sharing his take on the alleged reason the number citizen was whisked away from his seat by the president, Cubana Chiefpriest claimed that Sim was given the seat as the governor in the first place.

The businessman, who has been dragged several times by his alleged babymama also alleged that they can remove him at any time since he was given the seat.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares his take

In his post, the hospitality businessman remarked that as far as he was concerned, there was noting lost.

According to him, the person, who eats with the devil, must use a long spoon to eat. He shared his location with his fans in the caption of the post.

Cubana Chiefpriest dresses like knight

Also in the post made by the Cubana Chiefprist, he was being dressed by a white man like a knight.

After putting on his uniform, he was taught how to salute dignitaries. He matched downstair and practised what he was taught.

He said that he was still in Scotland, doing some premium liquor. His post and the way he matched in the video triggered some of reactions from his fans.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest had earlier take made a swipe at the suspended governor. He was seen in his earlier post making a drawing with link made from feather.

According to him, agreement was agreement for him while he was referring to the suspended governor.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video made by the businessman. Here are some comments below:

@ruch_daniels commented:

"As dem no dash u belle u no see as e last?"

@crytodanieo reacted:

"Between the video and the caption I no know which one funny pass."

@myprincecharming said:

"CP come resemble royal steward."

@imquendiva stated:

"Na the salute for me."

Cubana Chiefprist's babymama shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's 'baby mama', made fans worried after she shared a strange message online.

She shared pictures of some dangerous objects and said that the businessman should be ready to come pick his baby.

Hellen Ati said that Cubana Chiefpriest should not worry about her but be ready to bury the son she allegedly had for him. Many called on her friends to check up on her as they prayed for her and her baby that they will be okay.

