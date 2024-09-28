Nigerian tomboy content creator Blackchully is reportedly getting married and has held her wedding introduction

A video made the rounds on social media of the curvy young lady with her man in the presence of family members

Blackchully’s introduction video raised mixed reactions from netizens as some of them congratulated her while others doubted her

Nigerian content creator Blackchully, who is known for dressing up and acting like a boy, is now reportedly getting married.

On her official Instagram page, the TikTok star announced her upcoming nuptials with a video of her wedding introduction.

In the clip, family members and well-wishers were seated under a canopy when Chully’s man was asked to bring her out from the crowd. The groom-to-be walked to where the content creator was before presenting her to the family.

Blackchully accompanied the video with a caption explaining that it was her wedding introduction. See the clip below:

In another post, the TikTok star shared a photo of herself with her mum, some family members and her man. See the snaps below:

Fans react to Blackchully’s alleged wedding introduction

Owing to Blackchully’s tomboy lifestyle, some netizens expressed doubts about her appearing to get married. Several others however congratulated the couple.

Read some of their comments below:

Enemariaamodu:

“Why two of una no wear native do the introduction? I watch the video and e be like say una dey wine us.”

only_child84:

“Congratulations dear ❤️see how u fine.”

Nicky_finee:

“Na this your big nyash you wan use do tomboy before?? 😂😂. Congratulations 🎊.”

Nony_chillz:

“Good one dear,but try to calm now that you be found love.”

nelly_ov_sg:

“Congratulations my dear😍.”

Dakta_nelly:

“No Tom boys in this World, Man still as a men 😂😂.”

Parteker_:

“Congratulations ❤️.”

I_found_kaylee:

“Could this be real 😂.”

Hito_delights:

“Awwn, see the way she typed, "he came to pick me," like she didn't know it was her. Relationship/wedding announcements these days with creativity😂.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“I’m kuku low/high key happy for her…Cos that girl is so gorgeous! That legion wey possess am needed to be cast away! Amu won, hallelujah!”

kaycee_blinks:

“There’s a woman for every man and a man for every woman 🥰.”

ego__oyibo280:

“Congratulations to her but I still don’t believe this marriage sha😂 Chully will do anything for content😂.”

Rosythrone:

“The only tomboy b4 with big nyash 😂 those pple judging her are still single, you see how life no balance?? I’m happy for her🥰.”

adenike_omoyeofure:

“No wonder she became so feminine . There’s nothing love cannot do.”

queenbee__signatory:

“Internet never forget don marry o 😂. May God una union o.”

