Lady Who Entered Keke Shows What She Did to Co-passenger Who Didn’t Greet Her, Sparks Reactions
- A Nigerian lady who entered a tricycle (Keke Napep) showed what she did to a co-passenger who didn't greet her
- She showed the moment she tied the lady’s braids to a part of the keke, in a video that went viral
- Many who saw the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s actions as she defended herself
A Nigerian lady got people talking after showing what she did when she entered a tricycle, also known as keke.
She claimed that a co-passenger did not greet her before entering the bus, causing her to take action.
In a video by @pkenzy12 on TikTok, the lady was filmed tying the co-passenger’s braids to a part of the keke.
The lady sat in the back seat while the co-passenger was seated beside the rider.
She tied parts of the passenger’s braids to the iron bar that demarcated the front seat from the back.
The video was captioned:
“She refused to greet me when she entered the keke. I sha stop before her.”
When questioned about the danger of her act, she said:
“I thought abt it while watching the video Buh the deed hv been done.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s experience in keke
As the video went viral, netizens gave their opinion on the lady’s actions and shared similar experiences.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@tosin sesi said:
"It's not good what if something happens and people are running for their life."
@Favour movie said:
"How the girl nor take feel am say person Dey touch her hair?"
@Abisola said:
"Something wey you suppose tie like 10 times you dey tie am twice."
@lõllîpôp m said:
"Pls if I may ask, what are u using the greeting to do, u wan chop am, abii u wan wear am."
@Ade said:
"This was me when I was in jss3 after I stopped following school bus and I do this every time."
@Nazzy Nnaems said:
"I swr na ur friend be that na two of Una follow."
@Adadichie said:
"Na Watin I fit do be this."
@melliescrochet said:
"Thanks for the update, any body wey lack respect this 2025 we go teach am respect."
@Rich_Stephie said:
"E go sweet if you drop before her. So she go just Dey vex but can’t find you."
In related stories, a lady showed what happened to her bone straight wig when she entered a keke and another man shared why keke passengers who sit at the front should pay a lesser price.
Doctor delivers 3.5kg baby inside keke
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor received praise from netizens after delivering a 3.5kg baby inside a Keke Napep.
He narrated his experience and why he decided to carry out the delivery in a Keke Napep, citing the baby’s mother’s health challenges.
Many who came across the post hailed the medical doctor for his bravery and enquired more about his experience.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng