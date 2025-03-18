A Nigerian lady who entered a tricycle (Keke Napep) showed what she did to a co-passenger who didn't greet her

She showed the moment she tied the lady’s braids to a part of the keke, in a video that went viral

Many who saw the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s actions as she defended herself

A Nigerian lady got people talking after showing what she did when she entered a tricycle, also known as keke.

She claimed that a co-passenger did not greet her before entering the bus, causing her to take action.

She tied the co-passenger's braids to the keke frame.

In a video by @pkenzy12 on TikTok, the lady was filmed tying the co-passenger’s braids to a part of the keke.

The lady sat in the back seat while the co-passenger was seated beside the rider.

She tied parts of the passenger’s braids to the iron bar that demarcated the front seat from the back.

The video was captioned:

“She refused to greet me when she entered the keke. I sha stop before her.”

She tied the passenger's braids and defended her actions.

When questioned about the danger of her act, she said:

“I thought abt it while watching the video Buh the deed hv been done.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience in keke

As the video went viral, netizens gave their opinion on the lady’s actions and shared similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@tosin sesi said:

"It's not good what if something happens and people are running for their life."

@Favour movie said:

"How the girl nor take feel am say person Dey touch her hair?"

@Abisola said:

"Something wey you suppose tie like 10 times you dey tie am twice."

@lõllîpôp m said:

"Pls if I may ask, what are u using the greeting to do, u wan chop am, abii u wan wear am."

@Ade said:

"This was me when I was in jss3 after I stopped following school bus and I do this every time."

@Nazzy Nnaems said:

"I swr na ur friend be that na two of Una follow."

@Adadichie said:

"Na Watin I fit do be this."

@melliescrochet said:

"Thanks for the update, any body wey lack respect this 2025 we go teach am respect."

@Rich_Stephie said:

"E go sweet if you drop before her. So she go just Dey vex but can’t find you."

In related stories, a lady showed what happened to her bone straight wig when she entered a keke and another man shared why keke passengers who sit at the front should pay a lesser price.

Doctor delivers 3.5kg baby inside keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor received praise from netizens after delivering a 3.5kg baby inside a Keke Napep.

He narrated his experience and why he decided to carry out the delivery in a Keke Napep, citing the baby’s mother’s health challenges.

Many who came across the post hailed the medical doctor for his bravery and enquired more about his experience.

