Nigerian singer Portable turned the new age of 31 on March 12, 2025, and his loved ones showed him special care on his big day

A video made the rounds showing the moment Portable was surprised with a birthday cake on his big day

Portable’s reaction as well as what he was wearing in the video drew the attention of many Nigerians

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s 31st birthday celebration has continued to make headlines on social media.

On March 12, 2025, Portable turned the new age and organised a small party to mark the special occasion.

A video made the rounds on social media of the Zazu Zeh crooner getting a birthday surprise from a loved one on his big day.

Nigerians react to video of Portable getting surprise birthday cake. Photos: @portablebaeby

Portable was seated under one of the canopies set up for his birthday when he was approached by people playing the birthday song on a trumpet and carrying a birthday cake.

The music star was wearing a thick yellow hooded jumper when he sighted the people coming to celebrate him. Portable had a look of confusion on his face before eventually letting out a warm smile after spotting the cake they were carrying.

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable gets surprised with birthday cake

The video of Portable’s reaction to his surprise birthday cake drew the attention of Nigerians for various reasons. While many of them were amused by the gesture, others wondered about what the celebrant was wearing:

Portable gets surprise birthday cake. Photos: @portablebaeby

Purecruiseblog said:

“If no be say person get skoi skoi for head, why you go wear this kind thing for this weather?”

Sabinawalz wrote:

“Wetin e wear for hot weather 😂.”

Demo_pumpin said:

“Heat wave dey ooo. Portable.”

Ifunanya_official said:

“Awww 🥰 , everyone deserves love and affection. Sometimes, all that toughness is just a form of self-defense.”

__omoyele_____ wrote:

“Someone said always caught unfresh 😂😂😂 😂.”

Allgirly_by_jd wrote:

“Odogwu pararan 😂.”

Daprenita said:

“Portable , inside this hot weather ?”

Mr_laolex said:

“Always caught unfresh😂.”

Kitty__klinics said:

“You go Dey play trumpet for person wey sing Daju, kala, ma rerin 😂.”

Dunnis_accessory wrote:

“In this bad heat there is no jumper, why now, ehn baby you are wrong my dear ..... 😢.”

Sanitydeee said:

“Come sit down like person wey dey arrange canopy and waiting for rice 😂.”

Amypearl01 said:

“He be like clown wey come perform for Children's Christmas party.😂”

Portable's wife and baby mama compete on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Portable turned 31, the women in his life made it a special celebration with their birthday wishes to him.

It all started when Portable’s main wife, Bewaji, took to her Instagram page to shower him with love on his big day with a sweet message. Bewaji posted a series of loved-up photos of herself with Portable, and she accompanied the snaps with a sweet caption where she gushed over her love for him.

Shortly after, one of Portable’s numerous baby mamas, Ashabi, also took to her Instagram page to show her love for her man on his 31st birthday. She seemed to go the extra mile than the Zazu star's wife.

