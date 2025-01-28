Popular tomboy TikTok creator, Blackchully, is now a mother to the joy of her numerous fans on social media

The content creator took to her TikTok page to share her childbirth announcement and update fans on her child’s dedication

Several videos from Blackchully’s page made the rounds online and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok content creator, Precious Anizoba, aka Blackchully, has now welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Just recently, the tomboy internet sensation took to her TikTok page to share the news of her childbirth with numerous fans. Recall that Blackchully’s masculine mannerisms made it hard for netizens to believe that she was settling down with a man and having his child.

Fans react as tomboy TikToker Blackchully gives birth to baby boy. Photos: @blackchully_scorpion, @blackchully3 / TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, Blackchully took to her TikTok page to post videos showing her pregnancy journey and how she eventually gave birth to a baby boy. Not stopping there, the content creator also took her baby to church to dedicate him to God.

Blackchully let go of her usual masculine outfits and rocked a blue lace blouse and wrapper attire with a matching headscarf. Her newborn son also had a tiny outfit sewn for him from the same material.

See Blackchully’s child dedication videos below:

Reactions as Blackchully dedicates child in church

The videos of Blackchully’s childbirth and son’s church dedication made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians. Some of them praised the tomboy lady for changing her lifestyle and having a child, while others tried to taunt her with her past.

Read what some of them had to say:

Miracleseed4flattummy said:

“You all keep playing god on people’s lives. Congratulations girl. May you always be happy.”

The_blackbaddie said:

“Our ways is definitely different from yours OH LORD 🙌.”

Symplybarbz wrote:

“She actually looks really good, nothing like pumped nose and all that pregnancy drama, happy for her 😍.”

Builder_deji77 wrote:

“I love the fact that she no send anyone, last last no body ready feed anybody na advice just full everywhere.”

Lovethjoe5 said:

“God no be man Shaa he favour who he chooses to.”

Sheisruzzz said:

“🙌🙌🙌congrats. To push baby no easy.”

Ericfestus0 commented:

“Normally every woman get one Mumu man way ready to marry her regardless her lifestyle , the only difference be say E nor go be their dream or Rich man way them dey expect to marry 👰 before.”

Peerless.pearl said:

“Ok so I still get hope 😮 congratulations 🎈.”

Mrainbow_pearls wrote:

“There's a man for every woman I believe.”

Raindaniels_ said:

“Online people think that life is nolly wood 😂. My dear the baddies are living the life.”

_papi_giddy said:

“Wow, Just wow.”

Bro_shegzy wrote:

“Cow no dey marry goat now.”

Jayssica_06 commented:

“Awww ❤️.”

Jonyuppy said:

“Congratulations ❤️ but sha no born if you never ready .. no do because of wetin people talk or wan talk cause whether good or bad people must talk. No pressure zone.”

Jdishomebliss said:

“Wow wow wow. Shocking I'm happy for her. Do not judge a book by its cover. We do not know God's plan for some of us.”

Mbahmartha__ wrote:

“What a cute boy.”

Blackchully does wedding introduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Blackchully was reportedly getting married.

On her official Instagram page, the TikTok star announced her upcoming nuptials with a video of her wedding introduction.

In the clip, family members and well-wishers were seated under a canopy when Chully’s man was asked to bring her out from the crowd. The groom-to-be walked to where the content creator was before presenting her to the family.

