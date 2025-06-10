Dangote To Fund N900 Billion Road Projects, Hints At 'Big News' After Tinubu Visits Refinery
- The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, recently played host to President Bola Tinubu at the mega refinery in Lagos State
- Dangote has dropped hints from his conversation with the president that a major industry shakeup is underway
- He also shared insights into upcoming projects from the refinery and how they will benefit Nigerians in different states
Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.
The President of the Dangote Group and founder of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote, has told Nigerians to expect a major announcement soon.
Without providing the specifics, Dangote noted that the news will shake up the entire oil industry and result in a complete overhaul of the downstream sector.
Dangote mentioned this while speaking to journalists after hosting President Bola Tinubu at the multi-billion-dollar refinery in Lekki, Lagos state.
He said:
“Now that the President has visited and he has given us additional energy, we will inform you, you will hear from us soon, and that will be one of the major shakedowns in the entire country. It is not the reduction of price, it will be the total overhaul of the downstream.”
Dangote confirms listing before end of 2025
The Dangote group president confirmed that the refinery and the fertilizer company would be listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) before the end of 2025, and this would mark the beginning of a massive growth trajectory.
He also expressed support for the President’s economic policies, especially the ‘Nigeria First policy’ which fosters industrial growth and long-term investments to reduce dependence on imported goods.
He said that this aligns with the Dangote Group’s vision to provide Nigerians with local alternatives to foreign goods, just like it had done with cement, fertilizer, and fuel.
He said:
“It is on record that our investment in cement manufacturing made Nigeria self-sufficient in that sector, ending cement importation and turning the country into a net exporter.
“We achieved the same in fertiliser production, as Nigeria is now self-sufficient and exports the surplus, thereby generating valuable foreign exchange. We have also commenced exportation of refined petroleum products to several countries, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, among others.”
Dangote to spend N900 billion on infrastructural projects
According to the PUNCH news, Dangote also commended the recent improvements in Nigeria’s infrastructure through initiatives like the Nigerian Road Infrastructure Development Fund and the Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.
He confirmed that the refinery would be spending N900 billion to improve over 500km of road infrastructure across Nigeria.
This, he explained, is in addition to paying N450 billion in taxes in 2024. He added that eight major roads have been awarded, including the Lekki-Epe corridor, the Deep Sea Port Access Road, and two others in Borno State that will link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon.
Dangote renames refinery road after Tinubu
The industrialist also renamed the road leading to the refinery after the President, saying:
“Mr. President, let me just say one thing — the main road leading into our refinery is now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road.”
Tinubu commends Dangote, names him wise man
In related news, President Tinubu, during his visit, commended Aliko Dangote for his wise and bold investments, which have made Nigeria a reference point for industrial growth.
He also expressed his pleasure that the Deep Sea Port project, which started during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, had been completed.
He named Dangote as one of Nigeria’s ‘four wise men, alongside Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank, Femi Otedola, and Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA group.
