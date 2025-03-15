American singer and Burna Boy's alleged lover Chloe Bailey is trending on the Nigerian space over a music cover she dropped

Chloe Bailey's music cover came with cryptic lyrics filled with heartbreak and regret, she added that the individual would miss all the times they shared

Some netizens read meanings to Chloe Bailey's lyrics as they claimed she was referring to Burna Boy, whom she was spotted with in Lagos in December

American singer Chloe Bailey has fueled speculations with a new music cover she recently dropped which has been tagged a subtle shade at an ex, with some netizens suggesting she was referring to her alleged lover, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

Chloe's lyrics centred on heartbreak and regret were released amid reports of Burna Boy's alleged affair with Sophia Egbueje, whom he reportedly promised a Lamborghini but failed to deliver.

Chloe Bailey sends message to a mystery lover. Credit: chloebailey/lagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

The American singer in a video shared on her Instagram page delivered a soulful rendition of a viral song from 11:11 (Deluxe), as she appeared to addressed betrayal and wasted time in a relationship.

“Don’t know about them other girls you used to deal with, but I don’t need to buy a man to give me love to lay with, no,” she sang.

“You ain’t even worth it, got me out here looking crazy. I shouldn’t have ignored all the signs. You wasted all my time, know you gonna miss all of the times that we had shared," she added.

Toward the end, the singer asserted that there was “only one Chloe in the world."

Watch video as Chloe Bailey sings below:

Reactions trail Chloe Bailey's lyrics

Some netizens were convinced the singer's lyrics were directed at Burna Boy, who she was spotted with in Lagos last December.

The duo who were spotted at different venues in Lagos during the festive period left many Nigerians talking after they shared a kiss.

It remains to be known if the union between Burna Boy was real or for PR.

Nigerians react to Chloe Bailey's song. Crediy: chloebailey

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

funmidoyle wrote:

"He won’t miss you. This guy heart strong pass all that one. Nice song by the way."

ruth_nkemdilim said:

"She’s really good, I love her vocals."

chymoh said:

"Person wey sing say las las na everybody go chop breakfast na him una dey play with."

vasilissa_c wrote:

"Heartbreak be making people churn out hit tracks. I see you, Chloe."

chocolaitberri said:

"Who said it’s for Burna boy?"

official_glory98 reacted:

"Which time una start ??? ODG, enter studio I wan hear your own side of this story."

Burna Boy spotted with Naomi Campbell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Paris sighting built on a history between Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell that’s already made waves.

A Legit.ng story from August 28, 2024, spotlighted their joint work in the Hugo Boss autumn/winter 2024 campaign.

That polished collaboration showcased their professional synergy, but these new videos, filmed just hours ago, reveal a more personal side.

Their recurring link-ups suggest a connection that thrives both in and out of the spotlight, keeping fans hooked on their every move.

