Singer Cynthia Morgan, aka Madrina, has reacted to netizens asking her to reach out to Burna Boy

She recalled how the Last Last crooner denied being responsible for the pregnancy of a lady Uju Stella some years ago

Cynthia Morgan said if it was her that was in Burna Boy's situation, she would have reacted out, and she tackled him for allegedly telling lies against Uju Stella

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, aka Madrina, has shared her thoughts about the decision of her colleague Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, to admit that he was responsible for Uju Stella's pregnancy.

Cynthia Morgan said that she would not reach out to Burna Boy as advised by some people. According to her, the singer was probably still mad at her because she did not believe he did not believe him when he said he didn't impregnate Uju Stella in 2016.

Madrina claimed that what Burna Boy did is what most men do. She said they tell lies and get mad when people don't believe them. However, she said that the Ye hitmaker has finally admitted to impregnating Uju Stella eight years later. On her Instagram stories, she also asked netizens to leave her alone and she wished Burna Boy all the best.

Uju Stella claims Burna Boy impregnated her

Uju Stella got pregnant in 2016 and she claimed that Burna Boy got her pregnant. In an interview with @tmynewspapers, she said that the singer had initially accepted that he was responsible and asked her about her plans for the baby so that it does not affect her career.

She added that his mother Bose Ogulu was allegedly not comfortable with her relationship with her son. An incident occurred at her home and she knew the only person she had issues back then was the singer. Although she was not at home, but the people who broke into her home at Lekki Phase 1 did not see her but her friends.

Uju said that Burna Boy used to come to her apartment at Lekki Phase 1, and when the incident happened, he had called her and said he wanted them to see. She said she was depressed and her business was affected during that period. Consequently, she lost her pregnancy.

Reactions as Cynthia Morgan admonishes Burna Boy

Check out some of the reactions as Cynthia Morgan shares why she won't reach out to Burna Boy below:

@harnessclosetng:

"Thank God at least CP will now know that Burna Boy is not impotent. Than you Jesus."

@akin_chase1:

"Most of these people don’t even know prime Cynthia Morgan. They just capping recklessly."

@zeeeknow:

"At least this is a proof that Burna is not Impotent."

@sandy_coco__:

"It’s how Cynthia Morgan is so confident that Burna will grant him an audience for me, sis relax."

@eyes_on_classic_design84:

"At least we now know say Odogwu dey fertile. Next."

Uju Stella drags Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uju Stella, the lady who accused Burna Boy of betraying her, has replied to his claims about their relationship.

Stella had stated that she was pregnant for the singer but later lost it after some men broke into her house, and she was traumatised.

She said she invested three years in their relationship and called the singer several names.

